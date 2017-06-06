Another Predators watch party planned for Thursday night at Crockett Park

Photo: A scene from this past Saturday’s Nashville Predators watch party at Crockett Park, courtesy of the City of Brentwood.

The Predators are coming back to Crockett Park.

After Saturday night’s successful watch party at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, which drew an estimated 750 people, the City of Brentwood is hosting another watch party this Thursday night at the park.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final gets started at 7 p.m., but food trucks will be on the scene starting at 5 p.m. so you don’t have to watch on an empty stomach.

The decision to throw another watch party was due in large part to demand, the City of Brentwood’s Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said.

“This is something we have especially heard from people in the community,” she said. City staff just decided this morning to go ahead with plans for Thursday evening’s event.

Lambert is able to go ahead and say that there will not be a watch party at Crockett Park for Game 6 of the series, which will take place on Sunday night, May 11.

That is because the Nashville Symphony will be performing at the park Sunday as part of the city’s Summer Concert Series. That concert will start at 7 p.m.

Lambert said the city was taking it one game at a time and had not yet decided on a watch party for Game 7, should the series last that long.

The game will again be shown Thursday night on an 8 foot by 12 foot LED screen.