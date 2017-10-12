GAME OF THE WEEK: BGA smashes FRA

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats added another dominant win to their resume with a 38-0 demolition of Franklin Road Academy at home Thursday.

Since losing to CPA in Week 5, BGA has outscored its opponents 169-12 in the past four games.

“I’m really proud of our offense,” BGA head coach Roc Batten said. “We were able to get a couple big third downs. In terms of keeping the chains moving, we’ve been able to do that the last few weeks, but I’m really extremely proud of our defense. We’ve been able to get off the field on third downs. That’s been huge in terms of our success with the point differential.”

Besides keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard, BGA neutralized the arm of Eric Stoxstill-Diggs, sacking the senior quarterback twice, and came up with four turnovers.

Quarterback Drew Martin led the attack for BGA with 225 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“Drew Martin has been awesome all year,” Batten said. “He’s a really talented kid, but more than anything, what you can’t see on the stat sheet is his leadership, his passion, his work ethic and his drive. I’m really proud of that young man. We just need him to continue to grow and continue to make smart decisions.”

Martin offered up praises to his teammates for being a large part of his success through the air.

“I can’t take any of the credit, it’s all in my receivers. Two of my touchdown passes were screen passes, so that’s just getting it to the receiver and letting them do the work. My line, I can’t talk enough about them. They gave me plenty of time, they did what they needed to do, just like every game. It was definitely a team effort.”

Martin got the scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown connection to Tiy Reed with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

BGA got the ball back immediately following the score when the kickoff was fumbled by FRA.

Facing fourth-and-7, Martin threw his second touchdown of the night on a 27-yard Ollie Reese to put BGA up 14-0.

With just over nine minutes to play in the half, Antonio Stevens blocked an FRA punt to set his team up on the Panther 15-yard line.

Despite a bad snap, Martin showed composure and connected with Reed again with eight minutes to go in the half.

Another interception came courtesy of a pass bouncing off an FRA receiver and into the arms of Hawkins.

Later in the following drive, Martin threw a 49-yard touchdown to Reese to put the Wildcats up 28-0.

Jack Sauder kicked a 40-yard field goal for BGA as the clock expired to extend the lead to 31 entering halftime.

Martin connected with Oliver Reese for a 49-yard touchdown strike to cap the scoring midway through the third quarter.

Reese finished with five catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Reed added eight catches for 55 yards.

Despite the win, Batten wants to see some improvement from his team moving forward.

“We’ve still got some things to clean up, fundamentals, still too many penalties for me in terms of just sloppy play,” he said. “We’ve got to try to continue to run the football offensively. Then, on defense we had our hands on a couple balls that we didn’t get. When you’re in a tighter game, you’re gonna need every one of those.”

BGA improves to 8-1 and will have next week off, FRA falls to 3-5 and will travel to Hickman County next Friday.