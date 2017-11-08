GAME OF THE WEEK: Brentwood clashes with Cane Ridge

By SAM McGAW

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

Brentwood (10-1) at Cane Ridge (10-1), 7 p.m.

The Brentwood Bruins’ streak of dominance will be met with resistance Friday when they battle the Cane Ridge Ravens for a Class 6A quarterfinal berth.

This will be the second time the two teams have met this season. Brentwood took the first matchup 41-21 behind three passing touchdowns from quarterback Carson Shacklett and six takeaways by the defense.

Cane Ridge has won nine straight games since that matchup.

Shacklett, a Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist, has recorded 2,287 passing yards, 299 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns (4 run) and five interceptions.

Grant Yocam has been his most consistent option at receiver this year, registering 45 catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns.

Parker Bullion (28 rec., 450 yds, 8 TDs), Chayce Bishop (16 rec., 350 yds, 6 TDs) and Avery Williams (20 rec., 324 yds, 6 TDs) are Shacklett’s other top playmakers at receiver.

Carter McKechnie and Jordan Nicholas spearhead the backfield.

McKechnie recorded 142 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and a touchdown in last week’s 36-7 win against McGavock. He has 664 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Cane Ridge has held every opponent except Brentwood to 21 points or less this season.

The Ravens’ offense is led by running back Devon Starling, wide receiver Jared McCray and quarterback Kory Andrews.

Starling has recorded 1,725 rushing yards, 195 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, while McCray has caught 73 passes for 1,230 yards and 11 scores.

Andrews has racked up 1,969 passing yards, 30 touchdowns (6 run) and eight interceptions. He passed for 300 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions against Brentwood.

The Ravens average 36.2 points per game, while Brentwood allows 13.3 PPG.

The winner of Friday’s bout will face either Ravenwood or Independence on Nov. 17.