GAME OF THE WEEK: Brentwood plows through Independence

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos by KINDELL BUCHANAN

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

After a slow start for both teams, Brentwood’s high-powered offense pushed the Bruins to a 42-14 win over the Independence Eagles Friday.

This is Brentwood’s first victory over Independence since 2012, as it snapped the Eagles’ three-game winning streak.

Bruins quarterback Carson Shacklett completed 23 of 27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his touchdowns were nearly identical, as he connected with wide receiver Parker Bullion on two right corner routes to the end zone.

“It was just a rollout play, we like to get some space outside,” Shacklett said. “Parker Bullion’s a great receiver. He ran a great corner route and it just opened up pretty nicely and we got to hit him for a couple of touchdowns. It was fun.”

On the other hand, Independence quarterback Nathan Cisco had a rough night. He threw three interceptions, with two of them coming in the first quarter alone. The Eagles struggled to move the ball down the field for the majority of the game.

While the Eagles had a poor showing, head coach Scott Blade praised a couple of his players for their effort.

“I was really pleased with Jake [Huner] and TJ [Sheffield],” Blade stated. “I thought their effort on both sides was outstanding. That’s the stuff we have to build on. They have a model in front of them on what it takes and what I’m looking for. Other than that, they were more physical than us.”

Sheffield had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

At halftime, Brentwood (6-1, 3-1) led 14-7. However, once the third quarter began, Shacklett showed no mercy on Independence’s defense.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Shacklett stated. “We just stuck to the game plan. We had some quick routes and we played really well. We’re trying to get hot at the right time with the playoffs coming up.”

Brentwood finished with 550 total yards, while Independence mustered only 211. Linebacker Mack Anderton led the Bruins’ defense with two interceptions.

“It’s a pretty complete effort by our football team,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said. They’re so dangerous offensively, so for us to come up with five interceptions was good. I thought we did a great job of mixing our defense, our secondary. Really, all 11 played really well on defense.”

Bullion finished with five catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Grant Yocam had seven receptions for 107 yards, while running back Carter McKechnie posted 102 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.

Brentwood (6-1) will face Father Ryan on the road next week, while Independence (3-3) aims to bounce back at home against Christ Presbyterian Academy.