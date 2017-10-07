GAME OF THE WEEK: CPA demolishes Independence

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

By JUSTIN ANDERSON | PHOTOS BY KINDELL BUCHANAN

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions spoiled Independence’s homecoming Friday. CPA intercepted five passes and wide receiver Noah Henderson scored three touchdowns to roll Indy 55-20.

“Our kids did a great job of preparing for this week,” CPA head coach Ingle Martin said. “The turnover battle was the difference in the game tonight, without them, I think obviously it’s a much different game.”

Four of the interceptions came in the first half. Henderson also had a pick.

The scoring started early when Henderson took a jailbreak screen from quarterback Ryan Eledge and raced around the Eagle defenders for a 50-yard score. That was just the beginning of his spectacular night.

On the very next possession, CPA safety Sam West picked off Indy quarterback Nathan Cisco, which set up a 42-yard touchdown run for Kane Patterson, giving the Lions a quick 14-0 lead.

Cisco tossed another interception on the ensuing drive, this time to Henderson. West capitalized with a 41-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 21-point advantage.

Indy responded right back with a 3-yard run from Troy Henderson, but the Lions answered in no time.

Noah Henderson took the ensuing Indy kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

On the Lions’ next drive, Eledge, once again, hit Noah Henderson in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown for a 35-7 lead just before halftime.

Henderson closed with 11 catches for 172 yards.

Indy opened up the second half with a 10-yard touchdown run by Troy Henderson. He finished with 107 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Patterson, Andrew Madden and Ethan Stewart scored the final three touchdowns for CPA.

“Right now, we don’t have enough guys giving the type of effort we want,” Independence head coach Scott Blade said. “We’re sloppy with the ball, making careless mistakes. We’re not doing what a good team does to give themselves a chance to win.”

The Lions move to 6-2 on the year. They will travel to Goodpasture Christian next Friday. Meanwhile, Independence drops to 3-4. It will travel to Dickson County next week.