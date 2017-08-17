GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Brentwood battles Franklin in season-opener

STORY AND VIDEO By SAM McGAW

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

Brentwood at Franklin, 7 p.m. Friday

The Brentwood Bruins plan to turn the tide in their rivalry against Franklin in Friday’s season-opening matchup.

Franklin has won the last four meetings against its Region 6-6A foe, including a 41-7 beatdown last fall.

“They definitely handed it to us,” Brentwood senior quarterback Carson Shacklett said. “It was kind of a moral defeat for us, but I think our team responded pretty well later on in the season, so I feel like we’ll be alright this year.”

Brentwood enters this fall filled with confidence, as it returns 36 seniors and several starters from last year’s Class 5A state semifinal finish.

“There’s a lot of excitement around us,” Shacklett said. “We’d still like having that underdog role. We definitely know we have some good competition in this region. Any Friday night, any team can win. We just have to play our best football this Friday.”

Shacklett was the Region 7-5A Co-Offensive MVP last season. He recorded 1,782 passing yards, 645 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns (14 run) and five interceptions in 12 games.

“He’s a really good player,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said. “It’s obvious he’s a competitor. You can tell competitors by not just the plays they make, but by their body language. He thinks he can make a good play out of every play, and I think that’s his competitiveness. I’m sure he’s a fun kid to coach.”

Shacklett has several weapons surrounding him in the spread attack, including running back Carter McKecknie, H-back Kaden Dreier and receivers Parker Bullion, Chayce Bishop and Avery Williams.

“Essentially, you have two football teams that are running 2017-style option in some form,” Webb said. “They’re just doing it in a different way than we are. You have to play your reads and do your job, and don’t try to be Superman. If you spend all your time trying to stop one player, another player in the option becomes the go-to guy.”

Franklin’s triple-option offense is spearheaded by senior quarterback Carter Hendry. Last season, he recorded 827 passing yards, 578 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns (9 run) and five interceptions.

“You have to be great with your eyes and you have to be great with your fundamentals,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said about stopping the triple-option. “You can’t do somebody else’s job; you have to do your job.”

Senior inside linebacker C.J. Grissim is the leader of a Brentwood defense that allowed 21.3 points per game last season. He closed 2016 with 153 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and Region 7-5A Defensive MVP honors.

