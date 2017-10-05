GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Independence clashes with CPA

By SAM McGAW

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

Christ Presbyterian Academy (5-2) at Independence (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Following a disappointing 42-14 loss against Brentwood, the Independence Eagles look to rebound Friday in their battle against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Indy is off to a 3-3 start after going 29-1 over the previous two seasons. CPA is on the heels of a 38-14 win against Lipscomb Academy. Its two losses this season were by three points or less.

One of the top priorities for the Eagles this week is to protect the football. They threw five interceptions against Brentwood, including three by starting quarterback Nathan Cisco. Cisco also threw three picks in his previous game against Franklin.

He enters this week with 1,299 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and four fumbles.

His top weapons in the passing game are receivers T.J. Sheffield, Isaiah Collier and Kendrell Scurry.

Sheffield has 469 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year, while Collier’s racked up 377 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Scurry has 237 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While Indy has plenty of talent in the passing game, its ability to run the football will be vital to its success against the Lions.

CPA gave up 398 rushing yards in its loss against Hillsboro and it allowed 371 rushing yards in its defeat against Pearl-Cohn.

Independence running back Troy Henderson enters the matchup with 576 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

The Lions’ defense is led by inside linebackers Bryce McCormick and Kane Patterson. McCormick has 53 tackles this season, while Patterson has racked up 50 tackles.

Patterson is also the key cog for CPA’s offense at running back. The junior has rushed for 569 yards and 12 touchdowns on 68 carries this season. He’s joined in the backfield by Sam West (413 rush yds, 2 TDs) and Chase Huseman (320 rush yds, 2 TDs).

CPA also features a potent passing attack with quarterback Ryan Eledge and wide receiver Noah Henderson leading the way.

Eledge has recorded 1,174 passing yards, 148 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns (3 run) and three interceptions this season. Henderson’s caught 47 passes for 621 yards and seven scores.

The Lions average 35.4 points per game.

Independence allowed 305 passing yards and 245 rushing yards against Brentwood last week.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.