GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Nolensville collides with Page

Nolensville (0-1) at Page (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

STORY AND VIDEO By SAM McGAW

It won’t be easy for the Nolensville Knights to clinch their first varsity win this week.

After losing 27-26 to Fayetteville in the season-opener, the Knights are tasked with taking down the Page Patriots on the road. Page, which is coming off a 28-14 win against Fairview, features a handful of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Nolensville head coach Will Hester said. “What we say has to turn over into what we do on the practice field and on Friday nights. We’re excited to get back out there this Friday and try to get that taste out of our mouth, execute at a higher level and play better.”

Nolensville junior quarterback Brandon Wharton II will look to bounce back after completing 10 of 23 pass attempts for 126 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the opener.

His top targets were Tim Stayskal (3 rec., 59 yards) and Wesley Jones (3 rec., 45 yards, 2 TDs).

The group will battle a secondary that features safety Michael Burdick.

Last week, Burdick returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns. He had 140 interception return yards.

“He obviously knows how to get the ball when it’s in the air,” Hester said. “We have to execute and take what the defense gives us and try to pop one.”

Most of Nolensville’s offensive success came on the ground with running back Colton Dooley. The junior rushed for 111 yards on 25 carries. He has an opportunity to build on those numbers against a Page defense that allowed 244 rushing yards against Fairview.

“They’re very similar to us on defense,” Hester stated. “They’re going to play good, gap-control defense. They’re going to be where they’re supposed to be.”

Quarterback Jacob Van Landingham and running back Bubba Johnson guide Page’s offense.

Van Landingham’s top target was Will Pierce, who had three catches for 113 yards and a score.

Nolensville gave up 171 rushing yards and 136 passing yards in Week 1. It also recovered two fumbles and had an interception.

“Bubba Johnson is a great player, Van Landingham is a great operator of the offense and they have four quality receivers,” Hester said. “They’re going to spread the ball around and they’re going to run a lot of zone option-type stuff and they’re going to throw the ball around the yard.”

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.