GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Ravenwood hopes to avoid letdown against Franklin

Franklin (0-2, 0-1) at Ravenwood (1-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

STORY and VIDEO By SAM McGAW

Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels is treating this Friday’s matchup against the Franklin Rebels as a trap game for his squad.

The Raptors enter the contest riding a wave of confidence after defeating Siegel 45-42 for their first win of the season last week. Franklin, on the other hand, approaches the Region 6-6A battle as a winless underdog after losing 24-7 against Riverdale.

“The biggest challenge this week is to remain cool-headed,” Daniels said. “With such an emotional win for us as a team and as a school, it’s hard to not come back and have a letdown. We have a region rival coming into town, and that’s kind of your prototypical recipe for disaster.”

The Raptors exploded for 465 total yards in last week’s victory.

Sophomore quarterback Brian Garcia led the charge with 324 passing yards and four touchdowns. While he took the reins from Week 1 starting quarterback Nick Stallcup, Daniels insisted both players will be utilized throughout the season.

“We really like having two guys that are capable back there,” Daniels stated. “We trust them running the whole offense. In terms of last week, it was kind of a hot-hand approach. We were seeing if Brian can handle it as a sophomore and a little bit undersized. You don’t know how a kid is going to respond in that situation, and both him and Nick responded incredibly.”

Stallcup had a team-high 56 rushing yards and he caught five passes for 28 yards and a score.

Wide receiver Miller Powell registered five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Anthony Holmes recorded 66 receiving yards, 25 rushing yards and three scores.

Receiver Andrew Mason (5 rec., 112 yds, 1 TD) is also a dynamic playmaker for the Raptors.

“They have some good speed in the skill positions,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said. “Their quarterback had a really nice game last week. Coach Daniels has them in pretty good form going only into Week 3 of the season. They’re doing a lot of motions and different sets. I see a football team doing some really good things.”

While Franklin has had its share of struggles on defense recently, the Raptors expect one of their toughest challenges this season.

“Our offensive coordinator, Chandler Tygard, has said multiple times that’s the best front-seven we’ve seen all year,” Daniels said. “We feel like their front-seven is going to present a challenge, whether that’s pressure against the passing game or if they’re going to make us struggle in the running game. We need to be able to do both on Friday to keep them on their toes.”

The elements might also play a factor for the Raptors’ passing attack, as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey are expected to remain in the area through Saturday.

“We want to stick to our guns as much as possible,” Daniels stated. “We’ve been working with a wet ball all week.

“Last week, we saw the potential of our passing game opening up our running game. In a weather game, you might not be able to do that as much as you want, but that’s certainly going to be the goal.”

While rain poses a threat of hindering Ravenwood’s passing attack, it may act as a catalyst for Franklin’s triple-option attack on offense.

The Rebels have rushed for 304 yards and two scores this season. Running backs Davis Whitehurst and Matt Gaca have both rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown this year.

“The triple-option is tough to simulate at practice,” Daniels said. “(Franklin Quarterback Carter Hendry] is very quick and very fast. We’re anticipating him to be a big part of the game plan.”

Ravenwood has struggled immensely in defending the run. It’s allowed 685 yards on the ground this season, including 403 rushing yards against Siegel.

“I don’t know if it’s something we can take advantage of,” Webb said. “We’d like to run the ball, but we aren’t doing that very good right now.

“Schematically, Ravenwood is very sound on defense. I remember from last year’s game, their coaching staff does a really good job of making sure they have all the gaps covered and taken care of. They’re well-coached, smart and they play hard.”

