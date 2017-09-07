GAME PREVIEW: BA takes on Bishop Dunne in Battle on the Border Showcase

By SAM McGAW

‘Battle on the Border’ High School Football Showcase (Shreveport, LA)

Brentwood Academy (3-0) vs. Bishop Dunne, TX (0-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

The Brentwood Academy Eagles head to Shreveport, La., Saturday to face the Bishop Dunne Falcons (Dallas, Texas) in the ‘Battle on the Border’ High School Showcase.

BA, the reigning back-to-back Division II-AA state champion, has cruised to a 3-0 start after beating Pope John Paul II 43-7 last Friday. This week, it meets a Bishop Dunne squad that has finished as the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I runner-up two straight seasons after winning the title in 2014.

“I think it’s always fun to do something like this,” BA head coach Cody White said. “The kids are excited about the opportunity to spend some time together and do something that’s a little bit different.”

Bishop Dunne hasn’t played a game this season because of Hurricane Harvey. Due to that, there’s very little game film the Eagles can watch to prepare for the matchup.

“We won’t know what they do,” White said. “However, it’s an advantage in that we’ve played in games. You can’t substitute live reps. Those are a big deal. You can’t really simulate that in a scrimmage. I’d say it’s a little bit of an advantage one way, and then maybe little bit of a disadvantage in that we don’t know what they’re doing.”

BA is averaging 44.67 points per game.

Senior quarterback Gavin Schoenwald has 399 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and six touchdowns (2 run) for the Eagles this season.

His top targets at receiver are Camron Johnson (13 rec., 223 yds, 3 TDs), Mike Archie (15 rec., 130 yds, 3 TDs) and Daniel Taylor (8 rec., 163 yds, 1 TD).

Tomario Pleasant spearheads the backfield. He’s rushed for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s a tough, physical runner, especially when considering he’s not very big,” White said. “He fits what we do offensively very well. He’s a competitor. It’s nice when you can lean on him a little bit.”

Bishop Dunne allowed an average of 18.86 points per game last season.

The unit features two highly-recruited prospects in senior defensive tackle Calvin Avery (Illinois commit) and safety Brian Williams.

Williams is rated as the nation’s top safety for the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com and 247sports.com. He had 78 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season. Avery racked up 68 tackles and 12 sacks.

“They have two big-time college players in the front three,” White said. “They’re big, physical and they run. Then, they have some skill guys that can play, and they’ve had a lot of success. I think it’ll be a challenge for our line of scrimmage. Like always, that’s kind of the key to winning. We’ll have a big challenge in front of us.”

BA’s defense is allowing 11.33 PPG. It’ll have its hands full against a Bishop Dunne offense that averaged 33.93 PPG last season.

Wide receiver Marquez Beason leads the Falcons’ spread attack. Beason, a four-star recruit, had 581 receiving yards, 350 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

“You don’t see a lot of spread offense here,” White said. “Hopefully, we’ll do well. We have some guys that can play and our defense is arguably as fast as it’s been since I’ve been here, so we’ll have to take advantage of that.”

