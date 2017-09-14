GAME PREVIEW: BGA faces big test against CPA

By SAM McGAW

Battle Ground Academy (4-0) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats face their toughest test of the season Friday when they take on the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions.

BGA enters the Division II-AA Middle Region matchup with a 4-0 record after taking down Boyd Buchanan 31-7 last week. CPA is on the heels of a 49-46 overtime loss against Pearl-Cohn.

Quarterback Drew Martin spearheads BGA’s offense. The senior has completed 82 of 112 passes for 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

His top targets at receiver are Ollie Reese (20 rec., 368 yds, 3 TDs), Jack Jewell (22 rec., 291 yds, 3 TDs) and Kel Hawkins (16 rec., 244 yds, 4 TDs).

CPA allows an average of 20.25 points per game.

Inside linebackers Kane Patterson (28 tkls, 1 sack) and Bryce McCormick (23 tkls) lead the Lions’ defense.

Patterson is also the focal point for CPA’s high-powered offense.

The junior running back has rushed for 323 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 carries. His counterpart, Sam West, has 308 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge and receiver Noah Henderson lead CPA’s aerial attack.

Eledge has thrown for 632 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Eledge has recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

The Lions average 34.5 points per game, while BGA gives up 11.5 per game.