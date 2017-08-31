GAME PREVIEW: Independence looks to rebound against Centennial

By SAM McGAW

Centennial (1-1, 1-0) at Independence (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

After earning a 29-1 record over the previous two seasons, the Independence Eagles have started their 2017 campaign with adversity.

Last week’s 31-17 loss against Summit marked the first time the Eagles have started 0-2 since 2007, when they lost to Brentwood Academy and Montgomery Bell Academy to open the year. They went on to finish as the Class 5A state runner-up that season.

This week, they look to right the ship against Region 6-6A foe Centennial.

“We’re not playing up to our potential right now,” Independence head coach Scott Blade said. “We’ve played two really good teams. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves, where we’re at and where we need to go. So, it all comes out with us playing better and more consistent at each spot.”

Centennial is coming off a 56-21 loss against Hendersonville.

“We didn’t go out and perform like we are capable of Friday night,” Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky said. “That was the most disappointing part. Hendersonville is a really good football team, but I don’t believe they’re 35 points better than us. I feel like we had some adversity, and I don’t think we responded well to it.”

Independence has defeated Centennial in three straight matchups dating back to 2015.

The Eagles’ offense will aim to get back on track after mustering just three touchdowns this year.

Eagles quarterback Nathan Cisco enters this week with 516 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has an arsenal of weapons around him, including running back Troy Henderson (93 rush yds, 35 rec. yds, 1 TD) and wide receivers TJ Sheffield (11 rec., 163 yds), Kendrell Scurry (7 rec., 79 yds), Harold Arana (8 rec., 130 yds, 1 TD) and Isaiah Collier (4 rec., 108 yds, 1 TD).

“They have athletes all over the field,” Kriesky stated. “Our goal is to try to slow them down a little bit. In the secondary, we can’t give up big plays, and we did that quite a bit last Friday night. We have to keep receivers in front of us. Anytime the ball is in the air, we have to make a play on it.”

A major deficiency for the Eagles’ offense this year has been its inability to protect Cisco. The first-year starter has already been sacked on eight occasions this year, including five times last week.

“We have to shore up a lot of things up front,” Blade said. “We expect a lot more pressure and we’re expecting them to challenge us in the secondary, so we expect a lot of the same that we got last week.”

The Cougars will look to limit Independence’s offensive opportunities by controlling the clock with their rushing attack.

“We have to slow them down and we can’t let them have explosive plays,” Kriesky said. “We have to run the ball effectively and keep their offense off the field. If we can run the ball effectively and keep their offense off the field and eat up some clock, it gives us a chance to win the game.”

Centennial is led by a three-headed monster at running back in Jariel Wilson, Azavian Pickens and Tre Carlton.

Pickens has 19 carries for 135 yards this year, while Carlton has rushed for 105 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

Wilson has racked up 169 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He had six carries for 106 yards and a score in last week’s win.

“Jariel Wilson is a dynamic football player,” Kriesky said. “He has some areas he needs to improve on, and we’re working for him to mature and grow in those areas. He’s responded really well this week, and we expect him to have a big game Friday night.”

The Cougars also have a dynamic weapon out of the slot in Tavion Fleming. He’s recorded 157 receiving yards, 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Tre Stewart is the ringleader. He’s passed for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles have allowed 709 rushing yards on 101 carries this year.

“We have to keep them from controlling the clock and getting big plays,” Blade stated. “We also have to keep their quarterback contained. He can do a lot.”

