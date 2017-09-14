GAME PREVIEW: Independence squares off with Franklin

By SAM McGAW

Franklin (1-3, 0-2) at Independence (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

Everything is finally piecing together for the Independence Eagles. After an 0-2 start to the year, the defending Class 5A runners-up have ripped off two straight wins, including a 49-21 victory against Hillsboro last week.

This Friday, they battle Region 6-6A rival Franklin for the first time since 2015.

“Our guys keep trying to get better,” Independence head coach Scott Blade said. “I think the biggest difference is their resiliency and willingness to not give up. Last week was our best game to date. As long as we keep getting better and controlling the things we can control, we still have a good chance to make it a good year.”

Franklin defeated McGavock 34-7 for its first win of the season last week. It scored 10 points or less in each game prior to the victory.

“It’s easier to get smiles on faces when you get a win,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said. “I think a lot of times people outside the program don’t see the positive things that are going on if you don’t have the win. Our kids have been working hard every week. I was proud of us for finally being able to run the football.”

Franklin rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Carter Hendry led the attack with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 116 passing yards.

The Rebels’ success against Independence will be dictated by how well they can control the clock with their triple-option attack.

“We have to keep their offense on the sideline and limit the amount of times they can touch the football,” Webb stated. “We have to stay with the process and stay away from negative plays. We’re a better football team when the chains are our friends and we’re moving for first downs.”

Independence struggled defending the triple-option in its losses against Oakland and Summit, which both operate out of the wing-T.

“It’s a lot like the wing-T,” Blade said about Franklin’s offense. “It’s assignment football at its best. Everybody has a job and they have to do it well in order to give ourselves a chance to slow it down and give our offense a chance to get back on the field. We know they run it really well. They have a terrific quarterback and terrific guys over there and a great offensive line.”

Independence’s offense is coming off its best performance of the season after it racked up 470 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Quarterback Nathan Cisco led the assault, completing 18 of 23 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He’s passed for 1,023 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

“He’s worked extremely hard,” Blade said. “A lot of this is just about getting reps, seeing different things, learning from mistakes and learning from things we do well. He’s done a good job at all of that stuff. We’ve also given him a little bit better protection and better snaps. Everything kind of plays into it.”

Cisco has an arsenal of weapons around him.

The receiving corps features TJ Sheffield, Isaiah Collier, Kendrell Scurry and Harold Arana.

Sheffield’s caught 21 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while Scurry has racked up 15 catches for 207 yards and a score.

Collier’s hauled in 10 grabs for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and Arana has 10 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Troy Henderson spearheads the backfield at running back. He has 314 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

“Coach Blade and his guys do a great job,” Webb said. “Cisco looked exactly like an Independence quarterback last week. The hotter he gets, the hotter that football team is going to get. I think Henderson is a really good running back, along with the skill kids they have on the outside. We’ve got to be able to handle Cisco and not let him get going.”

Franklin is far from a pushover on defense. The unit has allowed an average of 14.5 points per game.

“We always know they’re going to be well-coached and disciplined,” Blade said. “We also know they’ll be hungry. This is an intra-county rivalry game, as well as a region matchup that has a lot of implications on it. We’re going to have to improve to give ourselves a chance, and the kids have been doing that and working hard.”

