GAME PREVIEW: Nolensville battles Summit’s potent rushing attack

By SAM McGAW

Summit (2-1) at Nolensville (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Nolensville Knights have gone through the gauntlet of some of the mid-state’s top running backs to open the season, and it doesn’t get any easier this week.

The Knights allowed over 700 rushing yards to the likes of Fayetteville’s Brandon Moore, Page’s Bubba Johnson and Spring Hill’s Dontae Smith to kick the year off. On Friday, they’re tasked with stopping Summit running back Tai Carter and the Spartans’ potent wing-T attack.

“We put our kids against some of the top running backs in the mid-state, and with Tai Carter and the bunch coming to town, it’s no different this week,” Nolensville head coach Will Hester said. “Something that’s kind of hampered us all year is when we have the opportunity, we haven’t been able to get players on the ground and make them snap it again. We’ve given up too many big plays in the run game.”

Carter returns to the Spartans’ backfield after missing last week’s 47-0 win against White County with an injury. He has 250 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns this year.

“He’s explosive and a great athlete,” Hester said. “He’s probably one of the best corners, if not the best in Williamson County football this year. You can make the case for him being the best tailback, as well. He’s just a phenomenal athlete and a fun kid to watch.”

With Carter hampered recently, Summit has seen the emergence of sophomore running back George Odimegwu.

He has 283 rushing yards, three catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns this year.

“He’s done a great job of stepping up,” Summit head coach Brian Coleman said. “A lot of times, sophomores aren’t very physical players, and he’s been very physical running the football. We’re really excited about him. We knew coming in he was going to be a player for us, but I guess it’s quite a bit of a surprise to how well he’s done.”

Nolensville’s offense enters the bout with only five touchdowns under its belt this season, despite averaging 249 total yards per game. The culprit for its struggles has been turnovers, as its coughed the ball away 12 times.

The unit will take on a Summit defense that allows an average of 12.67 points and 170 yards per game.

“We have to cut down on the turnovers,” Hester said. “Last week, we went through the first half with no turnovers and then the wet ball got us a little bit in the second half. We’re in a situation now where it takes us 12 to 13 plays for us to score, so we have to be perfect for those 12 to 13 plays. We can’t have balls on the ground or penalties.”

Knights quarterback Brandon Wharton II enters Friday’s matchup with 35 of 79 passes completed for 410 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 58 yards and a score.

“He’s their best athlete, by far,” Coleman stated. “His ability to run and throw is kind of alarming to us. Coach Hester does a great job with the offense, so he’ll have some things schemed up for us that we probably haven’t seen.”

Nolensville’s backfield is led by Colton Dooley, who has rushed for 266 yards this season.

H-back Tim Stayskal is Wharton’s top target. He’s caught 17 passes for 223 yards. He’s also the team’s top defensive producer at outside linebacker with 27 tackles (6 for loss), four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

“Timmy is a phenomenal leader on our team,” Hester said. “He’s probably one of the hardest working kids that we’ve got. We ask him to do a lot of stuff and he continues to get better on a weekly basis. However, his leadership is where he adds the most to our team.”

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.