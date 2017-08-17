GAME PREVIEW: Ravenwood aims to dictate tempo against Centennial

By SAM McGAW

The Centennial Cougars and Ravenwood Raptors enter Friday’s season-opening matchup with a lot of unknowns.

Centennial, which has won its past two matchups against its Region 6-6A rival, replaces many key players on both sides of the ball after graduating 25 seniors.

As for Ravenwood, it features a first-year head coach in Matt Daniels and several new starters throughout.

“I really feel like the jamboree [at Nolensville] last Friday was a good litmus test,” Daniels said. “Going up against Summit, a playoff team from last year that also has high expectations this year, helped us feel the pressure of everyone in the county watching. It made us feel good about matching up with Centennial, in a sense they also have a couple of really good skill guys coming back. We gained a lot of confidence.”

Ravenwood plans to dictate the game’s pace early with its up-tempo offense.

First-year starting quarterback Nick Stallcup will direct the attack.

“Their quarterback has looked well in all of their scrimmages,” Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky said. “I think he can throw the ball well and I’ve seen him pull the ball and scramble. They look good on offense.”

Anthony Holmes spearheads the backfield, while Andrew Mason and Miller Powell lead the receiving corps.

They’ll aim to move the chains against a Centennial defense that features some key players that start both ways.

“With our tempo on offense, we’re hoping to get their defense tired early in the ball game,” Daniels said. “If those guys are on both sides of the ball, that could work to our advantage. If we try to gas them a little bit early, they may not be as sharp when they get the ball on offense.”

The two main players Daniels hopes to wear down are Jariel Wilson and Tavion Fleming.

Wilson starts at safety and running back for the Cougars, while Fleming plays cornerback and receiver.

Wilson rushed for 657 yards and 12 touchdowns as a backup last season. Fleming racked up 380 receiving yards, 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

“Those guys are special athletes,” Daniels stated. “You’re not going to get them down in the open field. You have to get all 11 guys flying to the football. If you make one small mistake, it can turn into a big play.”

The playmaking duo will be met by a Ravenwood defense that returns only a handful of starters.

“They are a lot similar to what they were last year on defense,” Kriesky said. “We know they’ll have a few adjustments, so we have to be ready for that. They’re a physical defense and they fly around to the football. They do a good job.”

