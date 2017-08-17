GAME PREVIEW: Summit, Spring Hill duel with star running backs

By SAM McGAW

Two of Middle Tennessee’s top running backs square off Friday when the Summit Spartans duel the Spring Hill Raiders.

Summit features Tai Carter, who recorded 1,376 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Spring Hill’s backfield is led by Georgia Tech commit Dontae Smith. The senior rushed for 2,338 yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago. He also added two scores on kickoff returns.

“Dontae is a great running back,” Summit head coach Brian Coleman said. “We feel like he’s going to get his yardage, so we just need to limit his big plays. We don’t want him to score on an 80-yard run or anything like that. We just need to keep him 10 yards or less at a time.”

Smith racked up 134 rushing yards and a touchdown in Spring Hill’s 25-20 win against Summit last fall. Even if Summit can limit Smith this time around, they still have to find a way to deal with senior wide receiver Justin Oden.

Oden, who has scholarship offers from some top FBS schools, had 27 catches for 477 yards and six scores in 2016. He caught six passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in last year’s matchup.

“Oden is a great athlete,” Coleman stated. “We have to try to limit his catches. Hopefully, Tai Carter has something to say about his catches.”

Carter will start at cornerback and running back Friday night.

“He’s one of our few guys playing both ways,” Coleman said. “He’s just such a great athlete on both sides of the ball, we can’t not play him both ways. He’s our best corner on defense and he’s definitely the best running back on offense.”

Carter rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Spring Hill a year ago.

With Carter shouldering such a heavy workload this early in the season, Coleman knows he has to take precautions to battle potential fatigue.

“As a playcaller, I’m going to have to limit his carries,” he said. “However, you still want to give it to him enough times to where he’ll have an influence on the ball game.”

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_ .