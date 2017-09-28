GAME PREVIEWS: BA battles Baylor; CPA faces winless Lipscomb Academy; FRA visits Goodpasture

By SAM McGAW

Baylor (3-3, 1-1) at Brentwood Academy (5-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Brentwood Academy Eagles will look to keep their undefeated record intact Friday when they take on Baylor in a Division II-AAA East/Middle Region showdown.

The Eagles enter the matchup on the heels of a 50-14 beatdown of Knoxville Catholic. They’ve won 10 straight games dating back to last season.

Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald and running back Tomario Pleasant lead the offense.

Schoenwald has racked up 646 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns (2 run) this season. Pleasant has rushed for 563 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries.

Wide receiver Camron Johnson is Schoenwald’s top target. He’s caught 21 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

BA averages 41 points and 350 total yards per game. Baylor gives up an average of 27.5 PPG. It’s won two straight contests against Pope John Paul II and Chattanooga Christian.

Defensively, the Eagles have held opponents to 14 points or less in every game.

The unit has registered 22 sacks and seven takeaways this season.

Lipscomb Academy (0-6, 0-2) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (4-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

After losing two of their last three games, the CPA Lions are in line to bounce back against the winless Lipscomb Academy Mustangs.

CPA fell to Hillsboro 30-28 last week. It enters this week averaging 35 points per game.

Running back Kane Patterson leads the offense with 567 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. His counterpart, Sam West, has 412 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

CPA wide receiver Noah Henderson is coming off a monstrous game against Hillsboro. The junior caught 13 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He enters this week with 40 catches for 532 yards and six scores.

Lions quarterback Ryan Eledge has registered 973 passing yards, 14 touchdowns (2 run) and two interceptions.

Patterson and Bryce McCormick lead CPA’s defense at inside linebacker.

Patterson has 45 tackles (6 for loss) and 1.5 sacks, while McCormick’s racked up a team-high 48 tackles.

Lipscomb has scored 10 points or less in five games.

Franklin Road Academy (2-3, 1-0) at Goodpasture (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

FRA returns to regional play Friday with a matchup against the Goodpasture Cougars.

The Panthers saw their two-game winning streak end last week with a 25-22 loss against Nashville Christian.

They’re led by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs. The senior dual-threat has racked up 773 passing yards, 494 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns (7 run) and two interceptions this season.

His top weapons are receivers Lance Wilhoite and Canaan Catlett.

Wilhoite has 27 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns, while Catlett’s caught 15 passes for 184 yards and two scores.

Watson Tansil leads the way at running back. He has 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

FRA averages 21.4 points per game, while Goodpasture allows 37 PPG.

Goodpasture’s offense has scored seven points or less in four games this season. The Cougars fell to Davidson Academy 46-13 last week.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.