GAME PREVIEWS: BA battles Ensworth for region title; CPA visits FRA; Nolensville duels Marshall County

By SAM McGAW

Ensworth (7-2, 4-1) at Brentwood Academy (8-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Division II-AAA East/Middle Region title comes down to Friday’s matchup between the Brentwood Academy Eagles and Ensworth Tigers.

BA approaches the contest ranked as the No. 6 team in the nation by USA Today.

Offensively, the Eagles are led by quarterback Gavin Schoenwald, running back Tomario Pleasant and wide receiver Camron Johnson.

Schoenwald has 1,035 passing yards, 18 touchdowns (3 run) and one interception this season. Johnson has close to 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Pleasant has racked up 1,005 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ensworth has allowed more than 21 points only once this season. Teams average 13.9 points per game against the Tigers.

The Tigers’ offense is led by quarterback Cole Kennon, running back Nicky Clifton and athlete Jaylon King.

The unit averages 31 points per game.

The Eagles have held opponents to 14 points or less in all but one game this season. Their opponents average 10.75 PPG against them.

Christ Presbyterian Academy (7-2, 3-0) at Franklin Road Academy (4-5, 2-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

To say the CPA Lions’ offense has been dominant is an understatement.

After scoring 109 points over the past two weeks, the Lions enter the final Friday of the regular season averaging 39.7 points per game.

This week, they get an FRA defense that’s allowing 26.9 PPG.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge spearheads CPA’s offense. He’s passed for 1,526 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He’s also added three rushing touchdowns.

His top weapon through the air is wide receiver Noah Henderson. The junior has caught 60 passes for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Running backs Kane Patterson (699 rush yds, 16 TDs) and Sam West (598 rush yds, 5 TDs) lead CPA’s backfield.

Defensively, the Lions are tasked with stifling the explosive combination of FRA quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs and wide receiver Lance Wilhoite.

Stoxstill-Diggs has recorded 1,537 passing yards, 530 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Wilhoite has racked up 51 catches for 874 yards and nine touchdowns.

CPA allows 19.8 PPG.

Nolensville (3-6, 2-2) at Marshall County (6-3, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

Nolensville closes its inaugural regular season at Marshall County Friday.

The Knights are on the heels of a 26-20 loss against Maplewood, while Marshall County fell to Brentwood 49-7.

Nolensville will look to continue to lean on running back Colton Dooley. The junior has rushed for 551 yards and five touchdowns over his last three games. He enters this week’s bout with 875 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 200 carries.

Marshall County has struggled on defense this year, allowing 27 points or more in seven games this season.

The top key for Nolensville’s success this week will be its ability to limit Marshall County running back Kamron Liggett, who’s rushed for 1,182 yards and 24 touchdowns on 175 carries.

The Tigers average 34.33 points per game.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.