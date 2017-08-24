GAME PREVIEWS: BA duels Father Ryan; CPA visits Ensworth; FRA meets South Gibson

Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy enter Week 2 of the high school football on the heels of dominant wins, while Franklin Road Academy looks to break its five-game losing streak.

By SAM McGAW

Father Ryan (1-0) at Brentwood Academy (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Eagles scored all of their points in the first half en route to a 53-14 victory against Hillsboro last week.

This Friday, they take on Father Ryan, which defeated Overton 35-12 in its opener. Last year, BA handed the FIghtin’ Irish a 52-3 beatdown.

BA’s offense is led by quarterback Gavin Schoenwald. He passed for 63 yards and a touchdown against Hillsboro.

The senior Vanderbilt commit is surrounded by weapons. Receivers Camron Johnson, Mike Archie and Daniel Taylor are threats to take it the distance anytime they touch the ball.

Johnson, a Vanderbilt commit, had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 37-yard reception last week. Archie had four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor added two receptions for 15 yards.

They’ll be met by a Father Ryan defense that registered three interceptions against Overton. The unit allowed just 94 passing yards.

Tomario Pleasant leads BA’s backfield. He rushed for 67 yards and a score last week. Running back Tahir Anoor added 56 rushing yards and two scores on five carries.

Father Ryan was predominately run-heavy out of its spread offense last week, racking up 364 rushing yards and 149 passing yards.

The Fightin’ Irish used Seamus O’Connell and Cade Pfeifer last week.

O’Connell recorded 102 passing yards (4/5 passing), 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns (1 run), while Pfeifer rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Jackson Byrd had 89 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two scores (1 pass).

Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-0) at Ensworth (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

CPA opened its season with a dominant performance, but Friday’s matchup against the Ensworth Tigers presents a completely different level of difficulty.

The Lions took down Stratford 43-12 behind five first-half touchdowns.

This week, they battle an Ensworth team that handed them a 43-0 defeat last fall.

The focus for the Lions’ defense will be limiting the playmaking duo of quarterback Jaylon King and running back Nicky Clifton.

King, a Georgia Tech commit, did it all for the Tigers in last week’s 35-0 win against Lipscomb Academy. He passed for a 7-yard touchdown, had a 60-yard reception and rushed for 33 yards on three carries. Clifton had 77 rushing yards and two scores on eight carries.

In last year’s win against CPA, King racked up 99 passing yards, 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns (1 run), while Clifton rushed for 104 yards and one score.

CPA’s defense held Stratford to 65 total yards and three first downs.

Offensively, the Lions are guided by quarterback Ryan Eledge and running back Kane Patterson.

Patterson led the charge last week with 92 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Running back Sam West added 101 rushing yards on six carries.

CPA finished the contest with 290 rushing yards and 116 passing yards.

Ensworth forced five takeaways and gave up 110 rushing yards against Lipscomb Academy. It didn’t allow a completion on four attempts.

South Gibson (1-0) at Franklin Road Academy (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Franklin Road Academy aims to rebound after suffering a 34-19 loss against Davidson Academy in the season-opener.

This week, the Panthers take on the South Gibson, which is coming off a 34-14 win against Lexington.

FRA’s spread offense is spearheaded by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs and wide receiver Lance Wilhoite.

Stoxstill-Diggs recorded 195 passing yards, 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns (1 run) in last week’s loss. Wilhoite had 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers will aim to move the chains against a South Gibson defense that allowed 205 rushing yards and 26 passing yards a week ago.

Defensively, stopping the run will be a top priority for FRA.

South Gibson racked up 335 yards and five touchdowns on the ground against Lexington.

CJ Sharp led the way with 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dre’ McAllister added 106 yards and two scores on the ground.

Stoxstill-Diggs was FRA’s top defensive performer a week ago, registering nine tackles and an interception at safety.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_