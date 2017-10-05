GAME PREVIEWS: BA duels McCallie; FRA takes on Columbia Academy

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood Academy (6-0, 3-0) at McCallie (5-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET*

The Brentwood Academy Eagles look to extend their winning streak to 12 when they take on McCallie Friday.

BA is on the heels of a 26-0 win against Baylor, while McCallie defeated Pope John Paul II 49-14.

The Eagles’ offense struggled in last week’s victory, gaining 215 total yards and converting only 2 of 8 third downs.

The unit will look to bounce back against a McCallie defense that’s allowing 20.43 points per game.

Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald leads the Eagles’ attack. The Vanderbilt commit has recorded 717 passing yards, 194 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns (3 run) and one interception this season.

His top weapons at receiver are Camron Johnson (23 rec., 366 yds, 3 TDs), Daniel Taylor (12 rec., 185 yds, 2 TDs) and Mike Archie (19 rec., 178 yds, 5 TDs).

Running back Tomario Pleasant leads the ground attack. He has 97 carries for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, the Eagles are allowing just 10.3 points and 179.8 points per game.

The unit has racked up 28 sacks and forced 11 turnovers this season.

Defensive end Michael Hunt leads the way up front with 32 tackles (12 for loss), nine sacks and two pass breakups.

The linebacking corps features Jackson Sirmon (49 tkls, 7.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Thomas Butler (40 tkls, 1 sack), Luke Knox (33 tkls, 5.5 sacks, 2 INT, FR) and Jack Victory (28 tkls, 2 sacks).

Cornerback Daniel Taylor has been BA’s top ballhawk in the secondary this season. Last week, he recorded two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He has 17 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

McCallie has scored 44 points or more in four games this season.

Franklin Road Academy (3-3) at Columbia Academy (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Following a dominant 56-16 win against Goodpasture, the Franklin Road Academy Panthers go on the road Friday to battle the Columbia Academy Bulldogs.

FRA, which has won three of its last four games, has been leaned on quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs throughout the season.

Stoxstill-Diggs recorded 294 passing yards and four touchdowns (1 run) in last week’s win. He has 1,067 passing yards, 507 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns (8 run) and two interceptions this season.

His top target this year has been wide receiver Lance Wilhoite.

Last week, Wilhoite caught 11 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He has 38 catches for 593 yards and seven scores in 2017.

The duo can expect resistance from a Columbia Academy defense that’s allowing 12.7 PPG.

CA features a run-heavy attack on offense. Running back Tre Davidson leads the unit with 668 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Blake Kleinke has 401 rushing yards and six scores.

