GAME PREVIEWS: BA squares off with Hillsboro; Nolensville opens first varsity season

By SAM McGAW

Hillsboro at Brentwood Academy, 7 p.m. Friday

Brentwood Academy begins its quest for a three-peat Friday with a season-opening matchup against Hillsboro.

“You learn more about yourself in the first game than you will at any other point in the year,” BA head coach Cody White said. “We have a good group of guys that have played a lot. I think we’re on track. We’ll know a lot more about ourselves once we play a game.”

BA’s discipline on defense will be tested against Hillsboro’s athleticism.

“Their quarterback is dangerous running with the football,” White said. “We have to do a good job of staying in our rush lanes when he drops back to pass. We have to eliminate his scrambling. Their running back is also talented. They execute well.”

The Eagles’ offense is led by quarterback Gavin Schoenwald and wide receiver Camron Johnson.

Johnson had 47 catches for 796 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Tomario Pleasant spearheads the backfield at running back. He rushed for 776 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016.

The trio will be met by a Hillsboro defense that features talent throughout the unit.

“They’re athletic and they can run,” White said. “They keep things in front of them, rally to the ball and play hard. They have some talent, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Fayetteville at Nolensville, 7 p.m. Friday

The Nolensville Knights kick off their inaugural varsity football season Friday with a home bout against Fayetteville.

“The community is excited about it,” Nolensville head coach Will Hester said. “We had one little dress rehearsal last year and the community came out and supported it well. We’re ready to hit the Friday-night grind and start playing a full varsity schedule.”

Nolensville, a second-year program that doesn’t have a senior class, makes its TSSAA debut in Class 4A. Fayetteville, a Class 1A program, went 9-3 a year ago.

While the Knights possess a lot of youth, Hester is confident his players won’t fold under the pressure of playing under the lights on Friday nights.

“The key is trying to make it seem like any other week of preparation,” Hester said. “Hopefully, with the jamboree and the scrimmages we’ve had, we’ve kind of gotten those first-game jitters out of the way. We just need to go out and execute at a high level.”

Junior quarterback Brandon Wharton II leads Nolensville’s spread attack.

“I think he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Hester said. “He’s made humongous strides from last year to this year. He had a great night throwing the ball in the jamboree and in the final scrimmage. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this year.”

Fayetteville allowed an average of 20.42 points per game last season.

“They’re going to be very aggressive and bring a lot of pressure from lots of different places,” Hester said about the Tigers’ defense. “We just have to make sure we play assignment football and execute.”

Nolensville’s defense faces a tough test in limiting the production of running back Brandon Moore.

The senior racked up 1,436 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

“Moore is a dynamic running back,” Hester stated. “They’re going to try to feed him the ball in multiple different ways. Their quarterback, Lex Marsh, has also done a great job. He’s been a starter for multiple years. They’re pretty dynamic on offense.”

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_ .