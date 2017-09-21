GAME PREVIEWS: BA visits Knoxville Catholic; CPA battles Hillsboro; FRA meets Nashville Christian

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood Academy (4-0) at Knoxville Catholic (3-2), 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

After an unexpected bye last week, the Brentwood Academy Eagles return to the gridiron Friday to take on the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish.

BA’s matchup against Broward International (Fla.) was cancelled last week due to Hurricane Irma. In the week prior, the Eagles took down Bishop Dunne (Texas) 21-14 in the Battle on the Border in Louisiana.

The Eagles enter Friday’s matchup averaging 38.75 points per game.

Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald guides the attack. His top weapons through the air are receivers Camron Johnson and Mike Archie.

Running back Tomario Pleasant spearheads the backfield.

The Fighting Irish give up an average of 36.6 points per game. They’re coming off a 49-48 win against Soddy Daisy.

BA’s defense has allowed 14 points or less in every contest this season. Knoxville Catholic scores an average of 38 points per game.

Hillsboro (2-3) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Following a dominant win against Battle Ground Academy, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions turn their focus towards taking down the Hillsboro Burros.

CPA defeated BGA 44-14 behind a ground attack that recorded 454 rushing yards.

Running back Kane Patterson led the surge with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Chase Huseman added 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Sam West had 107 yards on the ground.

Patterson has 501 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while West has racked up 415 rushing yards and two scores.

CPA’s aerial assault is led by quarterback Ryan Eledge and wide receiver Noah Henderson.

Eledge has passed for 721 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this year, while Henderson’s recorded 27 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Hillsboro is coming off a 62-7 win against Glencliff. It’s allowed an average of 27.8 PPG this year.

Patterson and Bryce McCormick spearhead CPA’s defense at inside linebacker. Both players have 30 tackles apiece, while Patterson also has a sack.

They’ll look to help shutdown a Hillsboro offense that averages 193 rushing yards and 76 passing yards per game.

Running back Jacob Frazier is the Burros’ top producer on offense. He’s rushed for 642 yards and nine touchdowns on 65 carries. He’s also caught eight passes for 73 yards and a score.

Nashville Christian (3-2) at Franklin Road Academy (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

The Franklin Road Academy Panthers exit their bye week with plans to build on their two-game winning streak. This week, they take on the Nashville Christian Eagles, who have won three straight games by an average of 33 points.

A major factor in FRA’s recent success has been the play of quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs. The senior has registered 619 passing yards, 441 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns (6 run) and two interceptions this season.

He had 142 rushing yards, 129 passing yards and four touchdowns in FRA’s Week 4 win against Donelson Christian Academy.

Receivers Lance Wilhoite and Canaan Catlett are Stoxstill-Diggs’ top weapons.

Wilhoite has 24 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while Catlett’s hauled in 14 grabs for 171 yards and two scores.

FRA’s victory against DCA was the first time it scored more than 19 points in a game this season.

Nashville Christian features a stout defense that’s given up only 20 points over the past three weeks. The Eagles are coming off a 42-0 win against Jackson Christian.

The top priority for FRA’s defense is stopping NCS running back Xavier Myers.

Myers has rushed for 918 yards and nine touchdowns in four games this season. He averages 10.2 yards per carry.

