GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood, BA, CPA look to continue early success

By SAM McGAW

Dickson County (0-2, 0-0) at Brentwood (2-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

After making a statement with their 41-21 win against Cane Ridge last week, the Brentwood Bruins turn their focus towards taking down Region 6-6A foe Dickson County.

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett leads Brentwood’s spread offense. The senior passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s victory. He also picked up 37 rushing yards.

He enters this week with 371 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His top targets have been receivers Parker Bullion (8 rec., 155 yds, 2 TDs) and Grant Yocam (9 rec., 120 yds) and H-back Kaden Dreier (5 rec., 36 yds).

Carter McKechnie (145 rush yds, 2 TDs) spearheads the backfield.

The group has an opportunity to explode for a second straight week against a Dickson County defense that’s already allowed 102 points.

A factor in Brentwood’s early success has been the play of its defense.

The unit has forced eight turnovers this season, including six in last week’s win.

Inside linebackers CJ Grissim and Mack Anderton have made major impacts so far.

Grissim has racked up 18 tackles, an interception and a quarterback pressure. Anderton has racked up six tackles, an interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack and a QB pressure.

The duo will be crucial in stopping Dickson County’s run-heavy attack, which averages 144.5 rushing yards per game.

Brentwood Academy (2-0) at Pope John Paul II (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The BA Eagles look to earn their first 3-0 start since 2014 on Friday when it takes on Pope John Paul II.

BA is on the heels of a 38-13 win against Father Ryan.

Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald guides the Eagles’ spread attack.

He recorded 230 passing yards, 64 rushing yards and three touchdowns (1 run) in last week’s win. His top target was wide receiver Camron Johnson, who caught 10 passes for 180 yards and two scores.

Tomario Pleasant spearheads the backfield at running back. He had 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Father Ryan.

The trio will be met by a Pope John Paul defense that’s allowed only seven points and 212 total yards this season.

The Knights defeated Lipscomb Academy 38-7 a week ago.

Their offense is led by running backs Nick Underhill and Theo Onaghinor. Underhill has 277 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season, while Onaghinor’s racked up 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

BA has allowed 27 points and 295 total yards so far.

Smyrna (2-0) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The CPA Lions pulled off a 21-20 upset win in overtime against Ensworth last week. This Friday, they take on the Smyrna Bulldogs, who are 2-0 after defeating Wilson Central 43-10.

Running back Kane Patterson and quarterback Ryan Eledge guide CPA’s offense against a Smyrna unit that held Wilson Central to 223 total yards.

Patterson has rushed for 177 yards and six touchdowns this season, while Eledge has passed for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Smyrna’s offense is led by quarterback Alex Bannister and running back Blake Watkins.

Bannister has 382 passing yards and four touchdowns (1 run) this year. Watkins has racked up 154 rushing yards and three scores on 29 carries. He also has five catches for 55 yards.

Bannister’s top weapons are receivers Trae Brimm (7 rec., 113 yds) and Tevin Shipp (6 rec., 86 yds, 2 TDs).

CPA has forced seven turnovers this year, including five in last week’s win.

Lipscomb Academy (0-2) at Franklin Road Academy (0-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday*

FRA aims to earn its first win of the season Friday in a Division II-AA Middle Region clash against the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs.

The Panthers are on the heels of a 24-18 loss against South Gibson, while Lipscomb Academy has been outscored 73-7 over the past two weeks.

FRA’s offense is guided by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs. The senior has recorded 287 passing yards, 143 rushing yards, five touchdowns (2 run) and two interceptions this season.

His top weapons have been receivers Lance Wilhoite (17 rec., 181 yds, 1 TD) and Canaan Catlett (9 rec., 128 yds, 2 TDs).

Catlett had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Lipscomb Academy’s offense features more of a run-heavy approach.

The unit has carried the ball 71 times for 214 yards and a touchdown this season. It’s passed for only 32 yards.

FRA’s biggest weakness on defense is stopping the run, as it’s allowed 488 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.