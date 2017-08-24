GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood clashes with Cane Ridge; Ravenwood takes on Siegel

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood (1-0) at Cane Ridge (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The Brentwood Bruins are seeking their first 2-0 start since 2012 when they take on Cane Ridge Friday.

Brentwood is on the heels of a 14-10 win against Franklin. It was its first victory against its Region 6-6A rival since its 2012 campaign.

“We had a little bit of grit about us and maybe a little bit of toughness,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said. “While it was a sloppy game, I feel like both teams competed very hard.”

The Bruins were led by running back Carter McKechnie, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also added an 11-yard reception.

“He brings us more speed than we’ve had in the past couple of seasons at that position,” Crawford said. “He can turn a bad play into something positive for us. He has a little bit more wiggle and he’s also a tremendous competitor that doesn’t get caught up in the moment.”

Quarterback Carson Shacklett leads Brentwood’s spread attack. He recorded 135 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, one passing touchdown and an interception last week. His top weapons include H-back Kaden Dreier and receivers Parker Bullion (5 rec., 95 yards, 1 TD), Grant Yocam (2 rec., 27 yards) and Chayce Bishop (2 rec., 22 yards).

In its 27-20 win against Marshall County last Friday, Cane Ridge allowed just five completions on 21 attempts for 52 yards.

The Ravens often use press-man coverage, which could disrupt the Bruins’ timing on offense.

“We don’t see much of that at all in our league or from any of our other opponents,” Crawford said. “They’re going to try to stop the run with six in the box and challenge our receivers. It hurts us, as far as our run-pass option game. We’ll have to attack them a little bit differently than we do a typical opponent.”

Cane Ridge features a handful of playmakers on offense.

Running back Devon Starling led the unit last week with 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Quarterback Kory Andrews passed for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while wide receiver Jared McCray had nine catches for 123 yards.

“While they can throw the ball, because they have really talented receivers, they’ve done a good job of running the football,” Crawford said. “Even on their game-winning drive last week, they showed great patience and kept mixing the run in with the pass.”

Brentwood gave up 213 rushing yards last week, including an 87-yard touchdown run. Crawford said the defense can’t afford to give up long gains this week.

“The big play is a concern,” he stated. “We played really good defense last week, except for one play where we gave up a long run to Whitehurst. We need to make our opponents drive the football and not give them anything fast.”

Siegel (1-0) at Ravenwood (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

After falling 26-23 in their season-opener against Centennial, the Ravenwood Raptors shift their focus towards stopping the high-powered Siegel Stars.

“I feel like we’re staying pretty positive,” Ravenwood first-year head coach Matt Daniels said. “Our school showed an incredible atmosphere Friday night, and that’s carrying over. I’ve had students come up to me in class and say the team played great and the game was so much fun. I think that positivity is surrounding us right now.”

Ravenwood’s defense gave up 280 rushing yards in its loss. This week, the unit must find a way to stifle versatile running back Lelan Wilhoite.

In Siegel’s 43-2 win against Stewarts Creek, Wilhoite racked up 111 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and three scores.

“Wilhoite is kind of a coach’s dream player,” Daniels said. “We struggled against some of Centennial’s runners, and Wilhoite is going to be no different than them. The only difference is Centennial had three or four guys they can give the ball to with some change of pace. With Siegel, it’s just Wilhoite that you’re focused on. If you stop Wilhoite, you feel like you have a good chance to win.”

Quarterback Brendan Crowell provides balance for the Stars’ offense. He completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Ravenwood’s up-tempo offense is spearheaded by quarterback Nick Stallcup. The senior completed 10 of 23 pass attempts for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week. He also rushed for a team-high 74 rushing yards and one TD.

“For not having played quarterback for eight to 10 years, I think he did some things really well,” Daniels said. “I think he showed he’s a threat every time he drops back. He makes some good throws and he’s also a threat to run.”

With the Raptors lacking size all around, they know they need to utilize their speed to move the chains.

Wide receiver Andrew Mason and running back Anthony Holmes are the team’s home run hitters.

Mason took a short pass 68 yards for a touchdown last week. He finished with three catches for 87 yards, while Holmes had 15 carries for 51 yards.

Parker Nash (3 rec., 35 yards, 1 TD) and Miller Powell (2 rec., 17 yards) are additional threats at receiver, while Cameron Scherer (57 rush yards, 22 rec. yards) provides another option out of the backfield.

“We’re looking for ways to use our athleticism,” Daniels said. “Most teams we match up against are going to be bigger than us, so we have to find ways to get on the edge. We have to take advantage of our speed and not try to pound things down the middle. We’re not going to win those matchups.”

