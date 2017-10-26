GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood clashes with Centennial; Franklin caps season; BGA meets Lipscomb Academy

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood (8-1, 3-1) at Centennial (4-5, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

Friday’s matchup between the Brentwood Bruins and Centennial Cougars have major seeding implications for Region 6-6A.

A win for the Bruins would at least clinch second place in the region. To secure first, they need a win and Independence to beat Ravenwood.

As for Centennial, it needs a win and a Ravenwood victory to earn first place. Independence needs to beat Ravenwood and Centennial to beat Brentwood to secure first.

Brentwood has been nothing but dominant since its loss against Ravenwood in Week 5. Over their last five games, the Bruins have outscored their opponents 182-49.

They’re coming off a 49-7 victory against Marshall County.

Quarterback Carson Shacklet has been the primary catalyst for the Bruins’ recent onslaughts. He’s completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 2,094 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 218 yards and two scores.

Shacklett’s ability to efficiently spread the ball around makes Brentwood’s attack difficult to stop.

His top weapons through the air are receivers Chayce Bishop (16 rec., 350 yds, 6 TDs), Parker Bullion (24 rec., 414 yds, 7 TDs), Grant Yocam (35 rec., 485 yds, 2 TDs) and Avery Williams (15 rec., 294 yds, 6 TDs).

The Bruins also feature two dangerous running backs in Carter McKechnie and Jordan Nicholas.

McKechnie has amassed 486 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Nicholas has 446 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Centennial has struggled stopping opposing offenses this season, giving up 34.1 points per game.

The Cougars offense revolves around running back Jariel Wilson.

Wilson had his best game of the season in last week’s 34-30 win against Summit, as he carried the ball 21 times for 225 yards and four touchdowns. He’s racked up 913 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Tavion Fleming is Centennial’s other top weapon. He has 564 receiving yards, 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Brentwood has held opponents to 21 points or less in eight games this year.

Dickson County (1-8, 0-4) at Franklin (2-7, 0-4), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Franklin Rebels look to end their season on a high note Friday when they take on the Dickson County Cougars.

Franklin’s 38-21 win against Spring Hill last week was its first victory since it took down McGavock in Week 4.

It was also only the second time this season Franklin scored more than 24 points since its first victory.

The offense has an opportunity to keep rolling against a Dickson County defense that’s allowing 41.4 points per game.

Franklin running back Matt Gaca has rushed for 106 yards or more in three of his last four games. He enters Friday with 746 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 145 carries.

Rebels quarterback Carter Hendry is coming off his best game of the season after he racked up 103 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns (1 run). His two passing touchdowns were his first of the season.

He has 581 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, seven touchdowns (5 run) and six interceptions.

Defensively, the Rebels won’t have too much trouble stopping a Dickson County offense that averages 13 PPG.

Battle Ground Academy (8-1, 2-1) at Lipscomb Academy (1-8, 0-3), 7 p.m. Friday*

BGA has had its fair share of dominant wins this season, and that trend should continue against Lipscomb Academy.

The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 308-58 in victories this season.

Quarterback Drew Martin has led the assault. The senior has recorded 1,991 passing yards, 194 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns (6 run) and five interceptions.

Wide receivers Ollie Reese, Jack Jewell, Kel Hawkins and Tiy Reed have been his top weapons.

Reese has 37 catches for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Jewell has racked up 39 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Hawkins has recorded 388 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and Reed has added 347 receiving yards and seven scores.

Defensive back Conner Mitchell leads BGA’s defense with a team-high 78 tackles and an interception.

Lipscomb Academy averages 12 points per game.

