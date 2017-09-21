GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood clashes with Nolensville; Ravenwood rides winning streak

By SAM McGAW

Nolensville (1-4) at Brentwood (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Brentwood and Nolensville enter Friday’s matchup on the heels of very different outcomes in Week 5.

The Bruins fell to Ravenwood 31-23 for their first loss of the season, while Nolensville earned its program’s first varsity win with a 41-0 rout of Lawrence County.

Prior to its loss, BHS had scored at least 38 points in three straight matchups. Nolensville allowed an average of 34.5 points per game before its shutout victory.

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett approaches this week with 1,019 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns (2 run) and four interceptions.

He recorded 314 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, three touchdowns (2 run) and two interceptions against Ravenwood.

His top weapons are H-back Kaden Dreier (11 rec., 199 yds) and receivers Parker Bullion (13 rec., 195 yds, 2 TDs), Chayce Bishop (7 rec., 186 yds, 4 TDs), Grant Yocam (17 rec., 189 yds, 1 TD) and Avery Williams (5 rec., 99 yds, 3 TDs).

Running backs Carter McKechnie (285 rush yds, 101 rec. yds, 4 TDs) and Jordan Nicholas (227 rush yds, 3 TDs) will look to bounce back after combining for 65 rushing yards against the Raptors.

Nolensville’s offense is spearheaded by quarterback Brandon Wharton II. The junior recorded 232 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and three touchdowns (2 run) against Lawrence County.

His top target is H-back Tim Stayskal, who has 27 catches for 383 yards.

Brentwood gives up an average of 217 total yards and 13.8 points per game.

Ravenwood (4-1) at Father Ryan (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Ravenwood Raptors are riding a wave of momentum after taking down Brentwood 31-23 for their fourth straight win last week.

This Friday, they take on the Father Ryan Fightin’ Irish, who fell to Montgomery Bell Academy 28-21 in Week 5.

The main factor in the Raptors’ recent success has been the explosion of their offense.

Led by quarterbacks Nick Stallcup and Brian Garcia, Ravenwood has averaged 33.75 points per game during its winning streak.

Garcia passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns against Brentwood. He’s thrown for 711 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

Stallcup, who’s used in a variety of different roles, has racked up 340 rushing yards, 239 passing yards, 67 receiving yards and six touchdowns (2 pass).

Defensively, the Raptors will look to shut down a FIghtin’ Irish attack that’s averaging 26.4 PPG.

