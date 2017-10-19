GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood collides with Marshall County; Ravenwood takes on Fairview; Nolensville hosts Maplewood

By SAM McGAW

Marshall County (6-2) at Brentwood (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Two high-powered offenses clash Friday when the Marshall County Tigers visit the Brentwood Bruins.

The Bruins average 36.4 points per game, while Marshall County averages 37.8.

Led by quarterback Carson Shacklett, Brentwood has scored 38 points or more in six games this year.

The senior enters this week with 1,841 passing yards, 191 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns (4 run) and five interceptions.

A majority of his production has come over the last five games. During that span, he’s completed 83 of 103 passes for 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 138 yards and four scores in those affairs.

Shacklett has a plethora of weapons at receiver. Chayce Bishop (15 rec., 309 yds, 5 TDs), Parker Bullion (23 rec., 334 yds, 6 TDs), Grant Yocam (32 rec., 467 yds, 2 TDs) and Avery Williams (12 rec., 252 yds, 5 TDs) are all capable of making big plays at any moment.

Another favorite target of Shacklett’s is H-back Kaden Dreier, who has 15 catches for 260 yards and three total touchdowns.

Running back Carter McKechnie is an all-purpose back for the Bruins. He’s racked up 436 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season. His counterpart, Jordan Nicholas, 386 rushing yards and five scores.

Marshall County, which was recently ranked eighth in Class 4A by the Associated Press, is allowing 23 points per game.

The Tigers feature a run-heavy attack on offense.

Running back Kamron Liggett spearheads the attack with 1,135 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 163 carries. He’s rushed for 114 yards or more in six games.

Brentwood allows an average of 13.9 PPG.

Ravenwood (6-2) at Fairview (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday

The Ravenwood Raptors go down three classes to take on Class 3A program Fairview Friday.

Ravenwood returns from the bye week after taking down Warren County (Ky.) 31-17 on Oct. 6. Fairview beat Harpeth 48-7 before its recent bye week.

Offensively, the Raptors will continue to lean on Nick Stallcup in his variety of roles. The senior has recorded 460 rushing yards, 324 passing yards, 156 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (2 pass) this season.

The Raptors will be met by a Fairview defense that’s allowing 11.5 points per game. Of Fairview’s 92 points allowed, 78 came in losses against Page and Waverly Central.

Fairview’s offense is guided by running back Darius James and quarterback Kam Harris-Lusk.

James has racked up 968 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Harris-Lusk has recorded 782 passing yards, 380 rushing yards, nine touchdowns (4 run) and seven interceptions.

Ravenwood allows an average of 22.5 PPG.

Maplewood (5-3) at Nolensville (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday*

Nolensville faces Maplewood Friday for a shot at earning its third straight win.

Behind running back Colton Dooley, the Knights ripped of victories against Tullahoma and Lincoln County.

Dooley posted 426 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries in those two matchups.

The Knights have scored 31 points or more in three of their last four games. Their offense hadn’t scored more than 17 points in a matchup through the first four games of the season.

Maplewood is allowing 19.6 points per game, while its offense averages 25.3 PPG.

Franklin Road Academy (3-5) at Hickman County (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday

FRA aims to break its two-game losing streak Friday with a matchup against the Hickman County Bulldogs.

The Panthers are on the heels of a 38-0 loss against Battle Ground Academy.

FRA’s offense is led by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs and wide receiver Lance Wilhoite.

Stoxstill-Diggs has racked up 1,411 passing yards, 489 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns (8 run) and five interceptions this year.