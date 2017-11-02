GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood, CPA, Ravenwood open postseason with favorable matchups; Nolensville visits Livingston Academy; FRA meets St. George’s

By SAM McGAW

McGavock (5-5) at Brentwood (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Brentwood Bruins open the Class 6A playoffs with a home matchup against a McGavock program that’s lost four straight games.

The Bruins enter the contest on a five-game winning streak. They’ve scored 42 points or more during that span. This season, they’ve posted at least 38 points in eight games.

Quarterback Carson Shacklett will have an opportunity for another big game against a McGavock defense that’s allowing 24.9 points per game.

He leads the Bruins with 2,082 passing yards, 278 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns (3 run) and five interceptions.

Brentwood features a deep rotation at receiver with Chayce Bishop (16 rec., 350 yds, 6 TDs), Parker Bullion (24 rec., 414 yds, 7 TDs), Grant Yocam (38 rec., 508 yds, 2 TDs) and Avery Williams (17 rec., 301 yds, 6 TDs).

Running backs Carter McKechnie (522 rush yds, 231 rec. yds, 7 TDs) and Jordan Nicholas (590 rush yds, 7 TDs) are dynamic threats out of the backfield.

H-back Kaden Dreier is another playmaker for the Bruins that can get it done on the ground or through the air. He rushed for 44 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 34 yards in last week’s 49-21 win against Centennial.

Defensively, the Bruins allowed 21 points or less in all but one game this season. McGavock averages 19.4 points per game.

LaVergne (4-6) at Ravenwood (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Ravenwood rides a four-game winning streak into its first-round matchup against the LaVergne Wolverines Friday.

The Raptors have leaned on sophomore running back Jordan Smith recently. Over the last four games, he’s rushed for 531 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries. Last week, he racked up 237 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 22-13 win against Independence.

Another top weapon for Ravenwood is Nick Stallcup. The senior has racked up 588 rushing yards, 339 passing yards, 298 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (2 pass) this season.

LaVergne has allowed an average of 25.6 points per game this season.

Defensively, Ravenwood has held opponents to 17 points or less in three of its last four games. LaVergne scores an average of 22.9 PPG.

Nolensville (3-7) at Livingston Academy (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Nolensville receives a tough matchup against the Livingston Academy Wildcats for its program’s first playoff game.

The Knights are coming off their second straight loss after suffering a 49-6 defeat at Marshall County last week.

Running back Colton Dooley leads the Knights. He’s rushed for around 900 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He will find some resistance against a Wildcats’ defense that’s giving up 14.1 points per game.

Livingston Academy’s offense has scored 24 points or more in seven games.

Christian Academy of Knoxville (2-8) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

CPA receives a very favorable matchup against CAK in the first round of the Division II-AA playoffs.

CPA defeated FRA 42-19 last week for its fourth straight victory, while CAK defeated Boyd-Buchanan 30-19.

Offensively, the Lions are led by quarterback Ryan Eledge, running backs Kane Patterson and Sam West and wide receiver Noah Henderson.

Eledge has recorded 1,631 passing yards, 23 touchdowns (3 run) and three interceptions. Henderson has been his favorite weapon. The junior has caught 63 passes for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Patterson has rushed for 849 yards and 20 touchdowns on 97 carries, while West has 67 carries for 640 yards and six scores.

CAK allows 36 PPG and scores 15.9 PPG.

St. George’s (4-6) at Franklin Road Academy (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday

The FRA Panthers stumble into their Division II-AA first-round matchup against St. George’s after losing three of their final four regular-season games.

Quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs and wide receiver Lance Wilhoite are the top producers for an FRA offense that averages 25.1 points per game.

Stoxstill-Diggs has recorded 1,649 passing yards, 525 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns (8 run) and six interceptions.

Wilhoite has racked up 53 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

The duo will be met by a St. George’s defense that allows an average of 35.3 PPG.

Defensively, the Panthers will look to stop a Gryphons’ attack that’s posting 30 PPG.

