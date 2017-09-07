GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood, CPA shoot for 4-0; FRA duels DCA

By SAM McGAW

Stewarts Creek (2-1) at Brentwood (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The Brentwood Bruins look to continue their hot play Friday when they host the Stewarts Creek Redhawks.

Brentwood has outscored its opponents 93-31 this season, including last week’s 38-0 win against Dickson County.

The Bruins’ offense will take on a Stewarts Creek defense that’s averaging 24 points allowed per game.

Quarterback Carson Shacklett spearheads the attack.

The senior has thrown for 482 yards and five touchdowns. His top targets include receivers Parker Bullion (8 rec., 155 yds, 1 TD), Grant Yocam (9 rec., 120 yds) and Chayce Bishop (3 rec., 45 yds, 2 TDs), as well as H-back Kaden Dreier (5 rec., 36 yds).

Carter McKechnie and Jordan Nicholas lead the backfield at running back.

McKechnie has 191 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and four touchdowns this year. Nicholas had a breakout game last week, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Stewarts Creek averages 20 points per game on offense. It’s coming off a 30-21 win against Overton.

Christ Presbyterian Academy (3-0) at Pearl-Cohn (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The CPA Lions aim to stay undefeated Friday when they travel to battle Pearl-Cohn.

CPA is on the heels of a 28-0 win against Smyrna, while Pearl-Cohn is coming off a 49-27 victory against Giles County.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge and running backs Kane Patterson and Sam West lead the Lions’ offense.

Eledge has passed for 361 yards, five touchdowns and one interception this season. Patterson has rushed for 222 yards and six touchdowns, while West has 200 rushing yards and two scores.

Eledge’s top weapon through the air is receiver Noah Henderson, who has 16 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Pearl-Cohn has given up 72 points over the past two weeks. During that span, it’s given up 567 passing yards and 344 rushing yards.

Patterson is CPA’s top performer on defense at inside linebacker. The junior has 21 tackles and a sack this season. He’ll look to help slow down a Pearl-Cohn offense that’s averaging 46 points per game.

Franklin Road Academy (1-2) at Donelson Christian Academy (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

After defeating Lipscomb Academy 13-10 for their first win of the season last week, the FRA Panthers look to hand Donelson Christian Academy its first loss of the season.

Quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs leads the Panthers’ offense against a DCA unit that hasn’t allowed a point this season.

The senior has recorded 490 passing yards, 299 rushing yards, seven touchdowns (4 run) and two interceptions this fall.

He had 23 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory.

His top weapons are receivers Lance Wilhoite and Canaan Catlett.

Wilhoite has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, while Catlett has 10 receptions for 138 yards and two scores.

FRA has been held to 19 points or less in every game.

DCA has put up 124 points this year. It defeated Ezell-Harding 45-0 last week.

