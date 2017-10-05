GAME PREVIEWS: Brentwood visits Father Ryan; Ravenwood battles undefeated South Warren; Nolensville meets Lincoln County

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood (6-1) at Father Ryan (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Brentwood had a signature win last week with a 42-14 beatdown of reigning Class 5A state runner-up Independence. This week, it looks to avoid a hiccup against the Father Ryan Fightin’ Irish, who upset Ravenwood in Week 6.

The Bruins have packed plenty of firepower recently, scoring 38 points or more in five of their last six games.

Quarterback Carson Shacklett has been the main catalyst for their success. Last week, the senior completed 23 of 27 passes for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.

He enters this week with 1,531 passing yards, 179 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns (2 run) and five interceptions.

Shacklett will look to continue his high level of play against a Father Ryan defense that’s allowed 27 points or more in four straight games.

The key for Brentwood’s defense this week is stifling Father Ryan running back Jackson Byrd, who’s rushed for 545 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s found the end zone in five of seven games this year.

The Bruins are allowing an average of 12.86 PPG in 2017.

South Warren County, Kentucky (7-0) at Ravenwood (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Facing an undefeated team on homecoming isn’t always ideal, but the Ravenwood Raptors are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Following a four-game road trip, the Raptors return home to battle the South Warren Spartans, who compete in Class 5A in Kentucky.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents 282-61 this season.

“We are not playing a slouch for our homecoming game,” Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us. It’s going to be a fun Friday night for our fans, and I think it’s going to be a great football game.”

South Warren features a pass-heavy attack out of the spread. The unit is led by quarterback Gavin Spurrier, who’s the grandson of former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier.

Spurrier has thrown for 1,277 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this year.

“They remind me a lot of Page, except they don’t have a bruising running back,” Daniels said. “They have a few more athletes in the backfield. They probably aren’t a whole lot different than Independence and Fairview (Ravenwood’s final two opponents). It’ll be great prep for our final weeks, especially that final game against Independence.”

Ravenwood’s offense aims to keep up its pace after scoring 23 points or more in all but one game this season.

The unit racked up 378 total yards in last week’s 38-7 win against Dickson County.

“We had a chance to play some really good football on both sides of the ball against Dickson County,” Daniels stated. “It was just what the doctor ordered, in terms of getting back on track. I think that’s going to cause us to be more focused.”

The combination of quarterbacks Nick Stallcup and Brian Garcia pilot the attack.

Stallcup has 413 rushing yards, 290 passing yards, 94 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (2 pass) this season. Garcia has thrown for 986 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Running back Anthony Holmes has been a spark plug for the unit, tallying 225 receiving yards, 195 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

South Warren features one of the nation’s top defensive tackles for the Class of 2019 in Jacob Lacey, who stands at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds.

“They built their defense around him,” Daniels said. “He’s been dominant as a three-technique in the 4-3. We have to do a lot of things that get him running side to side and keep him contained. I don’t know how much success you expect to have running right at a guy like that, who’s been dominant in all the film we’ve watched.”

South Warren hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game all season. It’s given up only 17 points over its last three contests.

“Our hope is that they haven’t seen an offense with as many playmakers and as many different looks and shifts in motion,” Daniels said. “They’re going to have to deal with a lot more than what they’ve seen in Kentucky.”

Nolensville (2-5) at Lincoln County (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Nolensville has a quality opportunity to build a win streak for the first time at the varsity level when it squares off with the Lincoln County Falcons Friday.

Nolensville clinched a Class 4A playoff berth with a 42-28 win against Tullahoma. Lincoln County has lost three straight contests. It fell to Page 28-0 a week ago.

Quarterback Brandon Wharton II, running back Colton Dooley, wide receiver Zach Campbell and H-back Tim Stayskal lead the Knights’ offense.

Wharton completed 11 of 12 passes for 133 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in last week’s win.

Dooley rushed for 213 yards and a score, while Campbell had 56 receiving yards, 42 rushing yards and two scores.

Nolensville averages 22.7 points per game, while Lincoln County gives up 24.7 PPG.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.