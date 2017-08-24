GAME PREVIEWS: Centennial, BGA seek 2-0 starts; Franklin looks to rebound

By SAM McGAW

Centennial (1-0) at Hendersonville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Two run-heavy offenses clash Friday when the Centennial Cougars visit the Hendersonville Commandos.

Centennial is coming off a 26-23 win against Ravenwood, while Hendersonville lost 63-28 against Blackman.

The Cougars’ ground attack is led by Aavian Pickens, Tre Carlton and Jariel Wilson.

Pickens led the trio last week with 91 rushing yards on eight carries. Carlton had 10 carries for 88 yards and a score, while Wilson added 63 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

All three backs had runs of 54 yards or more.

The trio will look to carve up a Hendersonville defense that allowed 325 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against Blackman.

Centennial quarterback Tre Stewart may also have an opportunity to find a rhythm through the air this week. Hendersonville gave up 186 yards and three touchdowns on 8 of 10 pass attempts.

Stewart’s top weapon is slot receiver Tavion Fleming. He registered 44 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.

Hendersonville’s offense operates out of the wing-T.

It’s led by quarterback Brett Coker and running back Dyilin Hoosier. Coker recorded 234 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception against Blackman, while Hoosier rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Riverdale (1-0) at Franklin (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Franklin Rebels look to rebound Friday when they battle the Riverdale Warriors.

The Rebels, who opened with a 14-10 loss against Brentwood, hope to eliminate the penalties and negative plays that plagued them last week.

“We’re still looking for some leadership out of our older players that have playing experience,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said. “We’re making too many on-field mistakes. We’re making it harder on ourselves than we have to.”

Quarterback Carter Hendry guides the Rebels’ triple-option attack.

He had 66 rushing yards and 33 passing yards in the opener. He’ll be challenged by a Riverdale defense that features 6-foot-3, 285-pound Tennessee commit D’Andre Litaker at defensive tackle.

“They’re huge up front in their defensive line,” Webb said. “Then, their linebackers and skill guys are really fast. We’ve got to find a way to slow down their speed by forcing them to play all three parts of the option.”

Riverdale gave up 204 passing yards and 72 rushing yards in last week’s 49-14 win against East Nashville.

The Warriors’ offense features Christian Souffront at quarterback and Michael Scruggs and Savion Davis at running back.

Souffront rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries against East Nashville. He also completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards.

Davis had eight carries for 106 yards and a score, while Scruggs rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown.

“They run multiple sets,” Webb said. “We have to do a really good job of controlling our gaps and vicing the football with proper leverage. If you lose leverage on these guys, then strike the Riverdale band.”

Nashville Christian (0-1) at Battle Ground Academy (1-0), 7 p.m.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin aims to continue his hot play this Friday when he takes on the Nashville Christian Eagles.

The senior gunslinger completed 24 of 28 pass attempts for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-19 win against Forrest.

It was BGA’s eight straight season-opening win. A victory on Friday will give them a 2-0 record for the third straight year.

Martin’s top weapons last week were senior receivers Jack Jewell and Ollie Reese.

Jewell had nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, while Reese hauled in five grabs for 77 yards and a score. Sophomore Julian Walton led the ground attack with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Nashville Christian gave up 240 rushing yards in its 28-14 loss against Class 2A program Columbia Academy.

Most of the Eagles’ production on offense goes through running back Jesse Watson. He rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and had five catches for 29 yards last week.

Nashville Christian managed just 155 total yards in its loss.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.