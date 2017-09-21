GAME PREVIEWS: Centennial faces Riverdale; BGA returns home; Franklin visits Hendersonville; Spring Hill visits Columbia

By SAM McGAW

Evangelical Christian School (2-3) at Battle Ground Academy (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday

After suffering their first loss a week ago, the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats look to rebound with a home matchup against Evangelical Christian School.

BGA gave up 432 rushing yards en route to a 44-14 loss against CPA. ECS is on the heels of a 37-20 loss against University School of Jackson.

Quarterback Drew Martin leads the Wildcats offense. The senior gunslinger has 1,198 passing yards, 154 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns (6 run) and two interceptions.

Ollie Reese (25 rec., 441 yds, 3 TDs), Jack Jewell (29 rec., 355 yds, 3 TDs) and Kel Hawkins (16 rec., 244 yds, 4 TDs) are Martin’s top receivers.

BGA’s pass-heavy attack will aim to shred an ECS defense that’s allowing an average of 29.2 points per game.

Defensive back Conner Mitchell and linebacker Matthew Ligon lead a BGA defense that’s averaging 18 points allowed per game.

Mitchell has 58 tackles, while Ligon has 45. Linebacker Teddy Hollaway has a team-high two interceptions.

ECS has scored 20 points or less in three games this season.

Riverdale (4-1) at Centennial (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday

A week after snapping its three-game losing streak, the Centennial Cougars return home for a difficult contest against the Riverdale Warriors.

The matchup marks the first time Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky will have coached against his brother, Riverdale head coach Will Kriesky, since they stepped into their respective roles in early 2016.

Centennial took down Dickson County 46-14 last Friday to move to 2-1 in Region 6-6A.

The two-headed monster of running backs Jariel Wilson and Tre Carlton led the charge in the win. Wilson had 15 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while Carlton carried the ball 20 times for 201 yards and a score.

Wilson has rushed for 460 yards and six touchdowns this season. Carlton has racked up 338 rushing yards and three scores.

The duo will look to build on their big outings against a Riverdale defense that’s missing its top player in defensive tackle DeAndre Litaker. Litaker, a Tennessee commit, is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Slot receiver Tavion Fleming is another dynamic playmaker for the Cougars. He’s recorded 280 receiving yards, 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Riverdale was allowing an average of 10.25 points per game prior to last week’s 43-14 loss against Oakland.

Centennial’s top focal point on defense this week is stifling Riverdale running back Savion Davis.

Davis has 100 carries for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Centennial is giving up just under 30 PPG this year. Riverdale’s offense averages 30.4 PPG.

Franklin (1-4) at Hendersonville (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Franklin Rebels are in fight or flight mode after suffering their fourth loss of the season with a 34-24 defeat against Independence last week.

This Friday, they take on the Hendersonville Commandos, who lost to Lebanon 29-23 a week ago.

Quarterback Carter Hendry and running back Matt Gaca are the key cogs for Franklin’s offense.

Hendry has 345 passing yards, 190 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and four interceptions. Gaca has rushed for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries.

Hendry recorded 94 rushing yards, 92 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three interceptions in last week’s loss.

He’ll aim to bounce back against a Hendersonville defense that’s giving up an average of 31 points per game.

The strength of the Rebels’ this season has been the play of their defense. The unit is allowing 18.4 PPG.

It struggled in last week’s loss, however, allowing 253 rushing yards and 181 passing yards. Hendersonville is a run-heavy squad that operates out of the wing-T. It averages 33.8 PPG.

Spring Hill (4-1) at Columbia Central (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith has been one of the most dominant rushers in the MidState over the past two seasons.

The senior Georgia Tech commit has rushed for at least 119 yards in 15 of his last 17 games. He’s rushed for 128 or more in each of his last 10 games.

He’s facing a prime opportunity to build on both streaks when he takes on the Columbia Lions Friday.

Smith enters the matchup with 927 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s averaging 11.6 yards per carry. He rushed for 157 yards and two scores in last Friday’s 26-6 win against Tullahoma.

Columbia gave up 329 yards on the ground in last week’s 48-27 loss against Summit. That was only the second time this season it gave up more than 13 points in a game.

Spring Hill averages 26.6 points per game.

Quarterback Darien Davis spearheads Columbia’s offense. He’s recorded 834 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns (3 run) this season. He’s also caught two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions have averaged 22.67 PPG over their last three games.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.