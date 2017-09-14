GAME PREVIEWS: Centennial, Nolensville, Page aim to rebound with favorable matchups

By SAM McGAW

Centennial (1-3, 1-1) at Dickson County (0-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

After losing three straight games, the Centennial Cougars need a rebound game. They get just that on Friday when they visit the winless Dickson County Cougars for a Region 6-6A clash.

Centennial fell to Cane Ridge 28-12 last week.

Running back Jariel Wilson and slot receiver Tavion Fleming lead Centennial’s offense.

Wilson has rushed for 291 yards and three touchdowns this season, while Fleming’s racked up 275 receiving yards, 73 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

They have a prime opportunity to torch a Dickson County defense that’s allowing an average of 43 points per game.

Defensively, Centennial must find a way to get back on the right track after allowing 112 points over the past three weeks.

Dickson County’s offense doesn’t offer much in terms of firepower, as it averages 119 rushing yards and 63.5 passing yards per game.

Lawrence County (1-3, 0-1) at Nolensville (0-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Nolensville Knights look to secure their program’s first varsity win on Friday when they host Region 4-4A foe Lawrence County.

Nolensville has been outscored 138-69 this season. It lost 41-17 against Summit last week.

Its offense is led by quarterback Brandon Wharton II. He’s passed for 611 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions. Additionally, he’s rushed for 87 yards and a score.

His top weapon is H-back Tim Stayskal, who has 22 catches for 293 yards.

Colton Dooley leads the backfield. He’s rushed for 266 yards this season. He missed last week with an injury.

Wide receiver Zach Campbell is another playmaker for the Knights. He caught six passes for 75 yards and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Summit. He’s returned three kickoffs for touchdowns this year.

Lawrence County allows an average of 26.75 points per game.

Defensively, the Knights must find a way to stop the run. Opposing offenses have averaged 279.5 rushing yards per game against them this season.

They’ve allowed 671 rushing yards over the past two weeks.

The Wildcats have run the ball on 84% of their plays. However, their production hasn’t matched the volume, as they’ve averaged only 147.8 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry.

Page (3-1) at Antioch (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Page Patriots go on the road Friday for a favorable matchup against the Antioch Bears.

Page fell to Ravenwood 46-21 last week for its first loss of the season.

Quarterback Jacob Van Landingham and running back Bubba Johnson spearhead the Patriots’ offense.

Johnson has been the team’s bell cow this year, earning 90 carries for 521 yards and seven touchdowns. Van Landingham has found most of his success on the ground, as well. He’s ran the ball 32 times for 226 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Will Pierce is Van Landingham’s favorite target. He’s hauled in 13 passes for 189 yards and two scores this season.

The trio shouldn’t have much trouble taking advantage of an Antioch defense that’s giving up 30.25 points per game.

Antioch’s offense doesn’t present much of a threat, either. The unit has scored only 20 points over its last three games.

Prior to last week’s loss, the Patriots hadn’t given up more than 14 points in a game.

Safety Michael Burdick leads the defense. He has 20 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns this year.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.