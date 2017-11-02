GAME PREVIEWS: Centennial, Page Spring Hill open playoffs on road; BGA, Summit face home bouts

By SAM McGAW

Harding Academy (3-7) at Battle Ground Academy (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

BGA cruises into the Division II-AA playoffs on a five-game winning streak. During that span, it’s outscored its opponents 178-21.

It opens its postseason against the Harding Academy Lions, who have lost two straight games by a combined total of 79-30.

BGA’s offense is spearheaded by quarterback Drew Martin. The senior has recorded 2,106 passing yards, 217 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns (6 run) and five interceptions.

He has several options to choose from in the receiving corps. Ollie Reese leads the unit with 39 catches for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Jack Jewell has 41 catches for 527 yards and five scores. Kel Hawkins has added 30 catches for 429 yards and six total scores, while Tiy Reed has 381 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, BGA is allowing 11.1 PPG.

Defensive back Conner Mitchell leads the squad with 90 tackles and an interception.

Harding Academy averages 28.6 points per game this season. However, when removing the Lions point totals from their three wins, they average 21.1 PPG.

Centennial (4-6) at Cane Ridge (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Centennial Cougars have a tough matchup against the Cane Ridge Ravens in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

Cane Ridge has won eight straight games since its 41-21 loss to Brentwood in Week 2. Centennial is on the heels of a 49-21 loss against BHS.

Led by running back Jariel Wilson, the Cougars average 26.2 points per game. Wilson has racked up 1,036 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

He’ll look to move the chains against a Cane Ridge defense that’s held opponents to 21 points or less in nine games this season. The Ravens haven’t had more than 13 points scored on them in a game in five straight contests.

Defensively, the Cougars must find a way to stop the combination of quarterback Kory Andrews, running back Devon Starling and wide receiver Jared McCray.

Andrews has passed for 1,732 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, while McCray has hauled in 63 catches for 1,091 yards and 10 scores.

Sterling has rushed for 1,546 yards and 18 touchdowns on 194 carries.

The trio has led the Ravens to an average of 35.6 PPG.

Page (7-3) at Gallatin (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Page travels to battle the Gallatin Green Wave in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday.

The Patriots approach the contest scoring an average of 30.6 points per game.

Running back Bubba Johnson is the key cog for the offense. The sophomore bruiser has rushed for 1,285 yards and 11 touchdowns on 207 carries.

He’s racked up at least 110 rushing yards in eight games. He hasn’t been held under 86 yards.

Quarterback Jacob Van Landingham is another rushing threat for the Patriots.

He’s carried the ball 61 times for 377 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Patriots have also been using Cade Walker at quarterback. The sophomore has registered 502 passing yards, 116 rushing yards, six touchdowns (2 run) and three interceptions.

Gallatin allows an average of 19.1 PPG, while its offense scores 29 per game.

Spring Hill (5-5) at Macon County (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Spring Hill Raiders aim to advance past the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs for the second straight season Friday when they visit Macon County.

The Raiders ended their four-game losing skid last week with a 28-12 win against Lawrence County.

Running back Dontae Smith is the key cog for Spring Hill’s offense. The senior Georgia Tech commit has rushed for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns on 145 carries.

The unit has also seen an emergence from quarterback TJ Ennis. Over the past four games, Ennis has recorded 505 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, seven touchdowns (4 run) and one interception.

Spring Hill averages 24.7 points per game, while Macon County allows 22 PPG.

Hillwood (3-7) at Summit (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Summit reached the playoffs for the first time last season. During this regular season, the Spartans captured their first region title. Now, they look to win the program’s first playoff game when they battle Hillwood.

Led by a stout rushing attack, the Spartans average 38.5 points per game.

Running back Tai Carter leads the attack with 1,225 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 141 carries. He also has two passing touchdowns and a receiving score.

His counterpart is George Odimegwu, who’s racked up 1,068 rushing yards, 134 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Carter has been battling an ankle injury in recent weeks. With him hindered, Odimegwu and running back Payton Craig have shouldered the workload.

Over the last two games, Odimegwu has amassed 317 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Craig has picked up 363 rushing yards and four scores.

Craig enters this week with 645 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries.

The Spartans average 355 rushing yards per game and have a turnover margin of plus-16.

Hillwood doesn’t offer much of a threat from its offense.

The unit has been shut out in two straight weeks and four times this season. It’s been held to six points or less in six matchups.

