GAME PREVIEWS: CPA hosts Stratford; FRA welcomes Davidson Academy

By SAM McGAW

Stratford at Christ Presbyterian Academy, 7 p.m. Friday

CPA opens its 2017 campaign against former Region 5-3A foe Stratford on Friday.

CPA, which transitions to Division II-AA this season, went 1-1 against the Spartans last season, including a 10-7 win in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Ryan Eledge returns as the Lions’ starting quarterback. He recorded 1,755 passing yards, 20 touchdowns (3 run) and 11 interceptions a year ago.

He passed for 167 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his two matchups against the Spartans last fall.

Eledge’s top weapon is receiver Noah Henderson, who had 44 receptions for 730 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

Henderson hauled in five catches for 129 yards in the Lions’ 10-7 playoff win against Stratford.

The Spartans return six starters to a defense that allowed 8.75 points per game a year ago.

CPA’s defense is spearheaded by linebackers Kane Patterson and Bryce McCormick.

Patterson registered 75 tackles (18 for loss), five sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception last season. McCormick had a team-high 80 tackles (10 for loss), one sack and one fumble recovery.

They’ll look to help stop a Spartans’ attack that replaces most of its skill players.

Davidson Academy at Franklin Road Academy, 7 p.m. Friday

If FRA’s matchup against Davidson Academy is anything like their last battle, there will be fireworks.

Davidson Academy edged the Panthers 50-46 last season in a matchup that saw close to 900 yards of total offense.

FRA, which is coming of a 1-9 campaign, will debut its new spread offense this week.

The unit is led by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs. His top weapons include running back Watson Tansil and receivers Lance Wilhoite, Canaan Catlett and Riley Speed.

They’ll look to move the chains against a Davidson Academy defense that returns nine starters.

If FRA wants any chance of coming out on top, it has to find a way to slow down Bears running back Da’Joun Hewitt (1,627 rush yards, 24 TDs in 2016).

Hewitt racked up 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in last year’s bout. DA also returns starting quarterback Stone Norton, who passed for 2,637 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_ .