GAME PREVIEWS: CPA, Independence, Spring Hill endure road contests

By SAM McGAW

Independence (3-4, 2-1) at Dickson County (0-7, 0-3), 7 p.m. Thursday*

Independence has been dominated over the past two weeks. The reigning Class 5A state runner-up was outscored 97-34 in its back-to-back losses against Brentwood and Christ Presbyterian Academy.

This week, Independence gets an ideal rebound matchup against the winless Dickson County Cougars, who have been outscored 308-64 this season.

Offensively, Independence quarterback Nathan Cisco (1,585 pass yds, 11 TDs, 12 INTs) aims to bounce back after tossing 10 interceptions over the last three games.

TJ Sheffield leads the receiving corps with 37 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Troy Henderson is the key cog for the Eagles. The senior has registered 681 rushing yards, 120 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Linebacker Blake Bixby leads the Eagles’ defense with 88 tackles.

Christ Presbyterian Academy (6-2) at Goodpasture (1-6), 7 p.m. Friday*

CPA’s offense has been on fire this season, averaging 37.9 points and 427 total yards per game.

This week, the unit gets another favorable matchup against Goodpasture, which is allowing 39.7 points per game.

CPA quarterback Ryan Eledge enters the matchup with 1,416 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns (3 run) and three interceptions.

His top weapon is wide receiver Noah Henderson. The junior has caught 58 passes for 793 yards and nine touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, Henderson has caught 31 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs Kane Patterson and Sam West lead the ground assault. Patterson has 627 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while West has racked up 479 rushing yards and three scores.

Patterson averages 8.5 yards per carry. West averages nine.

Defensively, the Lions won’t have any trouble against a Goodpasture attack that averaged 11.14 PPG.

Patterson and Bryce McCormick spearhead CPA’s defense at inside linebacker. McCormick has a team-high 58 tackles, while Patterson has racked up 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

Spring Hill (4-3, 2-1) at Marshall County (5-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Spring Hill Raiders look to end their two-game losing streak Friday when they take on Marshall County in a crucial Region 4-4A matchup.

The Raiders are led by running back Dontae Smith, who’s rushed for 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

He’ll likely be leaned on heavily against a Tigers’ defense that’s allowing 22.4 points per game.

As for Spring Hill’s defense, it’s tasked with stopping Marshall County running back Kamron Liggett. The senior has 133 carries for 945 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Tigers have put up 42 points or more in four games this season.

