GAME PREVIEWS: Franklin in must-win matchup at Centennial; BGA, Page in favorable affairs

By SAM McGAW

Franklin (1-5, 0-3) at Centennial (2-4. 2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Franklin Rebels will be fighting to keep their season alive Friday when they battle the Centennial Cougars in a Region 6-6A matchup.

A loss for the Rebels would drop them to 0-4 in league play, which would eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Cougars have won three straight contests against Franklin, including their thrilling 28-24 come-from-behind victory in Week 1 of last season.

Franklin is coming off a 31-17 loss against Hendersonville. It was its second straight defeat since beating McGavock in Week 4.

Centennial has also been in a rut, losing four of its last five games. It fell to Riverdale 57-45 last week. The 57 points allowed were the most Centennial has ever given up in a game.

The Cougars’ struggles on defense weren’t limited to that contest, as they’ve given up an average of 34.33 points per game.

This week, they’re tasked with stopping Franklin’s triple-option attack.

Running back Matt Gaca leads the Rebels. He’s rushed for 498 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries. Overall, Franklin averages 191 rushing yards and 17 points per game.

Centennial’s offense features a trio of weapons in wide receiver Tavion Fleming and running backs Jariel Wilson and Tre Carlton.

Wilson has rushed for 528 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while Carlton has racked up 415 rushing yards and five scores.

Fleming has recorded 435 receiving yards, 131 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He caught two passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns against Riverdale.

Franklin has allowed an average of 20.5 points per game. Cornerback Gentry Neese leads the unit with four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Whites Creek (0-6) at Battle Ground Academy (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats have a chance to add another dominant win to their resume Friday when they take on Whites Creek.

BGA is on the heels of a 28-0 win against Evangelical Christian School. It was the fourth time this season it held an opponent to 13 points or less.

Whites Creek hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a game, and it’s been shut out twice. It lost to LaVergne 39-2 last week.

BGA’s offense is spearheaded by quarterback Drew Martin. The senior has recorded 1,466 passing yards, 162 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns (6 run) and two interceptions. He has a 70.3 completion percentage.

Martin’s top receivers are Ollie Reese (31 rec., 499 yds, 5 TDs), Jack Jewell (34 rec., 441 yds, 3 TDs), Kel Hawkins (19 rec., 269 yds, 4 TDs) and Tiy Reed (30 rec., 235 yds, 4 TDs).

The Wildcats average 31.83 PPG, while White Creek gives up 38.83 PPG.

Lincoln County (1-4) at Page (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Page Patriots receive a favorable matchup Friday when they take on the Lincoln County Falcons.

Page lost to Summit 35-17 last week. Running back Bubba Johnson led the Patriots with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The junior has rushed for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns on 127 carries this season. He has a prime opportunity to post big numbers against a Lincoln County unit that’s allowed 79 points over the past two weeks.

Page’s defense should be able to ground the Falcons, who are averaging 13.2 PPG.

