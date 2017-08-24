GAME PREVIEWS: Independence battles Summit; Spring Hill hosts Columbia Academy

By SAM McGAW

Independence (0-1) at Summit (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

After receiving their worst defeat since 2013, the Independence Eagles shift their focus towards taking down cross-town rival Summit in the ‘Border Battle’ Friday.

The Eagles suffered a 38-6 loss against defending Class 6A runner-up Oakland last week.

“It was a disappointing outcome, but you have to get back to work,” Independence head coach Scott Blade said. “We responded with business, as usual, but we’ll see Friday. There’s no time to hang your head. We’ve got a tough schedule ahead of us, which begins with a rivalry game against Summit.”

The Spartans, who are coming off a 21-20 loss against Spring Hill, have lost four straight games against Indy, including a 35-14 defeat last year.

“They’re where we want to be,” Summit head coach Brian Coleman said about Independence. “The past few years, they’ve been a very good program. It’s a great measuring stick for us, especially this early in the year. We’re starting off with two good rivalries, so we’ll find out what we’re about pretty fast.”

After facing Oakland’s wing-T on Friday, Blade said his team should be more prepared to handle Summit’s option attack.

“The wing-T is a different offense,” he said. “Facing it two weeks in a row, you get a better handle on things and an understanding of it. Hopefully, we do a better job of slowing it down the second time around.”

Running back Tai Carter spearheads Summit’s offense. He rushed for 115 yards and had two completions for 54 yards and two touchdowns against Spring Hill.

“He is really, really special,” Blade said. “He’s tough, mentally and physically, and he’s a real smooth, sweet runner. He is a dangerous player, because he can go the distance any time. I think the best thing I can say from watching him over the last few years is he’s a high-character kid that has really increased his role as a team leader on both sides of the ball. He’s an incredible athlete.”

Independence’s offense features playmakers throughout its spread offense.

Nathan Cisco enters his second game as Indy’s starting quarterback. He debuted with 240 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Troy Henderson leads the backfield. The all-purpose back rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries last week.

The receiving corps features Kendrell Scurry, TJ Sheffield and Isaiah Collier.

Collier led the group last week with three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Sheffield, a Tennessee commit, had four receptions for 52 yards, while Scurry added 40 receiving yards on three catches.

Last year, Scurry torched the Spartans for 106 yards and a score on eight catches. Sheffield added three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the matchup.

“You got great athletes all over the field there,” Coleman said. “You have the two great wide receivers and then the running back, Henderson, is really, really good. Pick your poison: Stop the run or stop the pass, and they’re good at both of them.”

Coleman mentioned the matchup problems Sheffield provides out of the slot.

“You can’t really man him up or anything like that,” he said. “They’re very powerful all around.”

Columbia Academy (1-0) at Spring Hill (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

After a thrilling win against Summit, the Spring Hill Raiders dip into Class 2A this week to take on the Columbia Academy Bulldogs.

CA is coming off a 28-14 win against Nashville Christian a week ago.

Spring Hill defeated Summit 21-20 with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders are led by running back Dontae Smith.

The senior Georgia Tech commit had 14 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns last week.

He’ll look to slice through a Bulldogs’ defense that allowed 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Nashville Christian.

Spring Hill’s offense also features a talented duo at wide receiver in Tyler Oden and Darrin Johnson.

Defensively, Spring Hill is tasked with stopping a CA rushing attack that picked up 240 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last Friday.

Tre Davidson led the charge with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Kleinke had 86 rushing yards.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.