GAME PREVIEWS: Independence clashes with Oakland; BGA visits Forrest; Page meets Fairview

Pictured: Independence wide receiver Kendrell Scurry

By SAM McGAW

Independence at Oakland, 7 p.m. Friday

The Independence Eagles and Oakland Patriots have been two of the more dominant teams in the state over the past two seasons.

On Friday, the two will clash in Independence’s first game as a Class 6A team since 2014.

“We know we’re going to face a terrific team in Oakland,” Independence head coach Scott Blade said. “They’re a hungry team and a well-coached team. We’re expecting a great challenge on Friday.”

Independence, the reigning Class 5A runner-up, has gone 29-1 over the past two seasons. Oakland, which was last year’s Class 6A state runner-up, has gone 26-3 during that span.

The Eagles had one of the top offenses in the state last year, averaging 40.33 points per game. They’ll encounter an Oakland defense that allowed an average of 5.33 PPG last fall.

“They play an aggressive style of defense that’s in your face,” Blade said. “They’re going to make you make plays before you want to make them, in terms of timing. It’s a great challenge.”

Independence features an arsenal of weapons on offense.

Juniors Kendrell Scurry and TJ Sheffield lead the receiving corps and Troy Henderson spearheads the backfield.

Scurry recorded 58 catches for 977 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, while Sheffield had 885 receiving yards, 384 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Henderson racked up 978 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

Junior Nathan Cisco is the ringleader of the group. He takes the reigns as the team’s starting quarterback following the departure of Brandon Hines.

“(Cisco) is getting better each week, and we expect that to remain the same throughout the year,” Blade said. “There’s a steep learning curve there, but Cisco has responded to that.”

Independence’s defense is tasked with stopping Oakland’s wing-T attack.

“They run some different stuff than what we typically see throughout the year,” Blade said. “Every team is going to have their strengths and weaknesses. They’re very physical and they’re big and strong up front, and they play that way.

Battle Ground Academy at Forrest, 7 p.m. Friday

Battle Ground Academy is a tough team to beat in the first week of a regular season.

The Wildcats have won seven straight season openers and nine of their last 10. They’ll attempt to continue that streak Friday when they visit Forrest.

“We had some really good weeks of camp,” BGA head coach Roc Batten said. “We’re just excited to get the season going. We have some work to do this week to get ready for a well-coached and very talented Forrest football team.”

Forrest is a Class 2A program that went 11-2 last season.

BGA’s defense will be challenged by the Rockets’ wing-T attack.

“They’re going to grind it,” Batten said. “They live with that system. They do a very good job of coaching it up. We have to try to win first down and put them in third-and-long situations. They have some really good running backs that can break big runs for them. They also have their entire line back. We have to be very stout and wrap up.”

The Wildcats offense is spearheaded by quarterback Drew Martin.

The senior recorded 2,450 passing yards, 231 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns (2 run) and five interceptions last season.

His top weapons at receiver are seniors Ollie Reese, Jack Jewell and Kel Hawkins.

Reese recorded 37 catches for 616 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Jewell had 33 receptions for 571 yards and six scores.

Hawkins is used in a variety of ways out of the slot. He registered 526 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jaylen Frierson is also a weapon at running back. He had 90 carries for 520 yards and eight touchdowns last fall.

The group will attack a Rockets’ defense that allowed 13.62 points per game a year ago.

“They’re really aggressive on defense,” Batten said. “They fly to the football, they’re well-coached and they have some quick guys and big guys up front. I think they do a really good job, in terms of team defense and pursuit.”

Page at Fairview, 7 p.m. Friday

Page will look to earn redemption against Fairview in the third edition of the Battle of 840 Friday.

Fairview took last year’s matchup 13-10 with a 47-yard field goal by Jeffrey Perez as time expired.

This year, Page enters the bout with a lot more experience in key positions.

The biggest difference is sophomore running back Bubba Johnson. Johnson, who didn’t start in last year’s season-opener, finished 2016 with 1,027 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

He’ll accompany senior quarterback Jacob Van Landingham in the backfield.

Van Landingham recorded 1,549 passing yards, 376 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns (6 run) and six interceptions last fall.

His top weapon is senior receiver Will Pierce, who registered 34 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. He had six catches for 115 yards in last year’s matchup against Fairview.

Fairview, which finished last season with an 11-1 record, is led by quarterback Kam Harris-Lusk.

The junior passed for 1,588 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_ .