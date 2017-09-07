GAME PREVIEWS: Independence visits Hillsboro; Spring Hill clashes with Riverdale

By SAM McGAW

Independence (1-2) at Hillsboro (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Now that they have their first win under the belts, the Independence Eagles can finally look to build some momentum.

The Eagles took down Centennial 28-23 last week with the help of running back Troy Henderson’s 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This Friday, they take on the Hillsboro Burros, who are coming off a 16-14 loss against Gallatin.

Indy enters the matchup averaging 17 points per game.

Quarterback Nathan Cisco guides the Eagles’ offense.

He’s passed for 673 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

He has four quality targets at receiver in TJ Sheffield, Kendrell Scurry, Isaiah Collier and Harold Arana.

Sheffield has 15 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown, while Scurry’s hauled in 11 catches for 141 yards.

Collier has added six receptions for 133 yards and a score, and Arana has eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Henderson is an all-purpose back that’s racked up 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Hillsboro has allowed only 30 points over the past two games after giving up 53 in a Week 1 loss against Brentwood Academy.

Outside of their Week 2 46-14 win against Stratford, the Burros haven’t been able to muster much offense. They’ve scored only 14 points in each of their losses.

Indy has allowed an average of 30.67 points per game.

Spring Hill (3-0) at Riverdale (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

After dominating in his first three games of the season, Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith receives one of his toughest tests of the year Friday when the Raiders visit the Riverdale Warriors.

The senior Georgia Tech commit enters the matchup with 616 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s averaging 13.4 yards per carry.

He rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 27-13 win against Nolensville.

He’ll take on a Riverdale defense that’s allowing an average of nine points and 129.33 rushing yards per game.

Spring Hill averages 27.67 points per game. Other top producers for the unit include quarterback TJ Ennis (327 pass yds, 2 TDs) and wide receiver Justin Oden (8 rec., 174 yds, 1 TD).

Riverdale’s offense also features one of the state’s top running backs in Savion Davis.

Davis has rushed for 511 yards and six touchdowns. He had 201 yards and two scores in last week’s 18-6 win against Siegel.

While the Raiders allow an average of 197.33 rushing yards per game, the production has come on a high volume of carries. Opposing backs average just 3.92 yards per carry against Spring Hill.

