GAME PREVIEWS: Ravenwood looks to rebound; Nolensville faces Tullahoma

By SAM McGAW

Ravenwood (4-2) at Dickson County (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday*

Last week, the Ravenwood Raptors saw their four-game winning streak crash with a 34-31 loss against Father Ryan on a fake field goal as time expired.

This week, they have a great opportunity to return to the winner’s column with a matchup against the winless Dickson County Cougars.

Ravenwood has scored 31 points or more in four of its last five games.

Its offense is spearheaded by quarterbacks Nick Stallcup and Brian Garcia.

Stallcup has 400 rushing yards, 275 passing yards, 94 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (2 pass) this season. Garcia has thrown for 864 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dickson County allows an average of 45 points per game.

Defensively, the Raptors will look to bounce back after giving up 927 total yards over their last two games.

The Cougars have scored only 17 points over their last four games.

Tullahoma (3-3, 0-2) at Nolensville (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

Nolensville returns to Region 4-4A play Friday when it takes on the Tullahoma Wildcats.

The Knights will look to rebound after losing 49-7 against Brentwood last week.

They’ve scored an average of 19.5 points per game this season.

Nolensville Quarterback Brandon Wharton II, running back Colton Dooley, wide receiver Zach Campbell and H-back Tim Stayskal will aim to move the chains against a Tullahoma defense that’s allowing 33.83 PPG.

The Knights’ defense will receive another tough challenge against a Tullahoma attack that has scored at least 35 points in all but one game this season.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.