GAME PREVIEWS: Summit duels unbeaten Columbia; Spring Hill hosts Tullahoma

By SAM McGAW

Columbia (4-0, 1-0) at Summit (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Summit Spartans return to Region 5-5A play Friday with a matchup against the undefeated Columbia Lions.

Summit enters the bout on the heels of a 41-17 win against Nolensville, while Columbia defeated Lawrence County 21-6 last week.

The Spartans’ triple-option attack is led by running backs Tai Carter (425 rush yds, 5 TDs) and George Odimegwu (385 rush yds, 115 rec. yds, 4 TDs).

Carter rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. Odimegwu recorded 102 rushing yards and a score. He’s amassed 102 total yards or more in three straight games.

They’ll aim to continue their high production against a Columbia defense that’s allowed an average of 11.75 points per game this year.

Summit’s defense approaches the contest allowing 13.75 points per game. Opponents are averaging 134.25 passing yards and 87 rushing yards per contest against the unit.

Columbia is led by quarterback Darien Davis. He’s recorded 632 passing yards, 131 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns (3 run) this season. He’s also caught two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, the Lions average 221 passing yards and 208 rushing yards per game.

Tullahoma (2-2, 0-1) at Spring Hill (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

Spring Hill aims to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it battles the Tullahoma Wildcats in a Region 5-4A clash on Friday.

The Raiders fell to Riverdale 49-24 last week after they were outscored 28-0 in the second half. Tullahoma lost to Franklin County 49-42 last week. It’s been outscored 161-156 this year.

Led by senior running back Dontae Smith, Spring Hill averages 26.75 points per game.

Smith, a Georgia Tech commit, has already rushed for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns on 66 carries this season.

He had 154 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns in last week’s defeat.

Quarterback TJ Ennis (542 pass yds, 3 TDs, 2 INTS) and wide receivers Justin Oden (13 rec., 226 yds, 1 TD) and Darrin Johnson (7 rec., 113 yds) lead the aerial attack.

Tullahoma’s offense is led by quarterback Nic Barstad and running back Amauri Burks.

Barstad has completed 70 of 102 passes for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, while Burks has racked up 314 receiving yards, 300 rushing yards and six touchdowns.