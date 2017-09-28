GAME PREVIEWS: Summit rides winning streak; Spring Hill takes on Maplewood

By SAM McGAW

Summit (5-1, 3-0) at Franklin County (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Summit Spartans take their five-game winning streak on the road Friday when they take on Franklin County for a Region 5-5A clash.

Summit, which is coming off a 35-17 win against Page, has averaged 40.4 points per game since its 21-20 loss against Spring Hill in Week 1.

The offensive explosion had been led by running backs Tai Carter and George Odimegwu.

Carter has recorded 860 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns (2 pass) this season. Odimegwu has registered 532 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The duo will aim to keep rolling against a Franklin County defense that’s allowing 24.33 points per game.

The Rebels are coming off a 42-14 loss against Giles County. They suffered a 42-7 loss against Page in Week 3.

Summit’s defense has allowed 17 points or less in four of its last five games. The unit will look to stifle a Franklin County attack that averages 27.33 PPG.

Spring Hill (4-2) at Maplewood (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday*

After suffering their second loss in three weeks, the Spring Hill Raiders aim to get back on track with a Region 4-4A matchup at Maplewood.

The Raiders fell to Columbia Central 31-21 last week. Running back Dontae Smith had 280 rushing yards, 47 passing yards and three touchdowns (1 pass) in the loss.

The senior Georgia Tech commit enters Friday’s bout with 1,207 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 101 carries. He has another opportunity to explode against a Maplewood defense that’s giving up 25.2 points per game.

Maplewood has lost two straight games after starting the year 3-1. It’s scored 18 total points during its skid.

