GAME PREVIEWS: Summit riding wave of momentum; BGA, Page seek 3-0 starts

By SAM McGAW

Goodpasture (0-2) at Battle Ground Academy (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

BGA quarterback Drew Martin aims to continue his hot play against the Goodpasture Cougars Friday.

The senior has completed 42 of 53 passes for 550 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

His top receivers are Jack Jewell (14 rec., 242 yds, 1 TD), Ollie Reese (8 rec., 131 yds, 1 TD) and Tiy Reed (76 rec. yds, 20 rush yds, 2 TDs).

Julian Walton (110 rush yds, 1 TD) leads the backfield.

Goodpasture has allowed 375 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and 309 yards and two scores through the air this season.

The Cougars’ offense has struggled to start the year. The unit is averaging 114 rushing yards per game, but it’s passed for only four yards.

BGA has allowed 451 rushing yards in its two contests.

Franklin County (2-0) at Page (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Page Patriots look to keep their momentum rolling into Friday’s Region 5-5A matchup against the Franklin County Rebels.

Page is coming off a 43-13 demolition of Nolensville, while Franklin County defeated LaVergne 16-6 last week.

The Patriots’ offense features a workhorse at running back in Bubba Johnson. The sophomore has 46 carries for 283 yards and four touchdowns this season. He racked up 190 yards and three scores on 28 carries in last week’s victory.

He’s complemented by quarterback Jacob Van Landingham, who has 113 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, three touchdowns (2 run) and three interceptions.

The duo will challenge a Franklin County defense that’s allowed 14 points this season.

Defensively, the Patriots are spearheaded by a ballhawk at safety in Michael Burdick.

The junior has returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns this season, while adding a fumble recovery and 12 tackles.

The key for the Patriots’ defense this week is stopping Franklin County’s stout rushing attack, which is led by Jarious Johnson and Michael Fuqua.

Johnson has rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries, while Fuqua has nine carries for 106 yards.

The Rebels have outscored their opponents 50-14 this year.

Summit (1-1) at White County (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Summit Spartans are riding a wave of momentum after taking down Independence for the first time in program history with a 31-17 win last week.

This Friday, they take on the White County Warriors, who have been outscored 90-14 this season.

Summit’s offense is led by running backs Tai Carter and George Odimegwu.

Carter has rushed for 250 yards and passed for two touchdowns this season.

Odimegwu led the Spartans last week with 109 receiving yards on two catches, 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 83 yards in Week 1.

White County has surrendered 430 rushing yards and 321 passing yards this season.

Defensively, Summit looks to build on its Week 2 performance in which it held Independence running back Troy Henderson to three rushing yards on eight carries.

White County enters the matchup with nine turnovers.