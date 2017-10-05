GAME PREVIEWS: Summit seeks first region title; Centennial hosts Hillsboro; Franklin clashes with Oakland; BGA, Page aim to cruise

By SAM McGAW

Summit (6-1, 4-0) at Shelbyville Central (3-3, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Summit Spartans can clench the program’s first region title with a win at Shelbyville Central Friday.

The Spartans ride a six-game winning streak into the matchup. During that span, they’ve won by an average margin of 26.5 points.

The team has leaned on running back Tai Carter throughout the season. The senior has recorded 1,046 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns (2 pass).

He torched Shelbyville for 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns in last year’s 71-34 win.

This season, Shelbyville is allowing an average of 31.7 points per game

The top focus for Summit’s defense this week is stopping the combination of quarterback Grayson Tramel and wide receiver Avery Brown.

Tramel has passed for 2,137 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, while Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 931 yards and 12 scores.

The Golden Eagles average 36.5 PPG.

Battle Ground Academy (6-1) at Glencliff (1-6), 7 p.m. Friday

BGA secured another dominant win last week with a 44-6 beatdown of Whites Creek. This Friday, it takes on a Glencliff squad that recently lost to Hillwood 51-0.

The Wildcats have leaned on quarterback Drew Martin throughout the season. Martin has recorded 1,649 passing yards, 177 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns (6 run) and three interceptions.

He’s spread the ball out evenly throughout his receiving corps.

Ollie Reese leads the group with 32 caches for 536 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jack Jewell has 37 catches for 463 yards and four scores, while Kel Hawkins has 21 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Tiy Reed has caught 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, BGA won’t have much trouble against Glencliff’s offense, which averages 9.3 PPG.

Hillsboro (3-4) at Centennial (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Centennial kept its postseason hopes alive last week with a last-second touchdown to beat Franklin. This week, it looks to take down Hillsboro to earn its first win streak of the season.

Hillsboro is 2-1 over its last three games after losing to Beech 20-14 last week.

Centennial’s offense is spearheaded by running back Jariel Wilson and wide receiver Tavion Fleming.

Wilson has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while Fleming has 499 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Hillsboro has given up 21.2 points per game against public school opponents.

Defensively the Cougars must find a way to stifle Hillsboro running back Jacob Frazier. Frazier has racked up 1,142 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Oakland (6-0) at Franklin (1-6), 7 p.m. Friday

After being eliminated from playoff contention with a last-second loss against Centennial last week, the Franklin Rebels are now tasked with battling the undefeated Oakland Patriots.

Oakland, which is off to a 6-0 start, is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Associated Press.

Franklin has lost three straight games. It’s 1-6 start is the worst its endured since 1984.

A major factor in Franklin’s struggles this year has been the play of its offense. The unit is averaging 17.57 points and 269 total yards per game. It’s also turned the ball over 14 times.

Running back Matt Gaca has been the lone bright spot for the Rebels’ triple-option attack. He’s rushed for 604 yards and five touchdowns. Over the past two weeks, he’s racked up 269 rushing yards and two scores.

It’ll be tough sledding for him and the rest of the offense against an Oakland defense that’s held opponents to 14 points or less in five games this year.

On the other side of the ball, the discipline of Franklin’s defense will be tested against Oakland’s run-heavy attack out of the wing-T.

The Patriots average 312.8 rushing yards per game.

Page (5-2) at White County (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday*

The Page Patriots receive another easy matchup Friday against a winless White County squad that’s been outscored 275-28 this season.

Page is 2-2 over the last four weeks after taking down Lincoln County 28-0 last Friday.

Running back Bubba Johnson has been the driving force for the Patriots’ offense. The sophomore has 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 146 carries. He’s rushed for 110 yards or more in all but one game this season.

Page quarterback Jacob Van Landingham has 529 passing yards, 298 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns (8 run) and six interceptions this season.

His top weapon through the air is receiver Will Pierce, who has 28 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns.

Linebacker Luke Bowers leads Page’s defense with 71 tackles (6 for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.