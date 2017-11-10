Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents Masterworks Series concert on Monday

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra continues The Masterworks Series at 7:30 p.m. on Monday with Brilliant Colors, presented by The Williamson Herald.
The concert, at The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin, features Franz Schreker’s Chamber Symphony, Ottorino Respighi’s Trittico Botticelli
ano and Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches, three beautiful and rarely heard works in which the composers employ color in the form of orchestral sound.
Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker has interesting writing for orchestral instruments including percussion, harp, celesta and a type of organ. The second piece is by Respighi, a name many people associate with a massive orchestra and his brilliant tone-poems about Rome (Pines, of Rome, Fountains of Rome), but he wrote a number of beautiful works for smaller orchestra including this colorful piece based on three famous paintings by Botticelli. The third piece is by Aaron Copland, an artist whose works have been championed by the Gateway Chamber Orchestra since their first season. The energetic Latin American sketches is rarely heard but is a wonderful piece by an iconic American composer.
“We recorded the Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker on our Chamber Symphonies disc,” explains Gregory Wolynec, Gateway Chamber Orchestra Music Director. “Preparing it 7 years later is like getting reacquainted with an old friend that we have missed.”
Tickets for the Franklin Theatre performance are $25, $30, and $40, available online HERE.
The Gateway Chamber Orchestra will return to Franklin for the next Masterworks Series concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The ensemble will present Clint Needham – Urban Sprawl; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Serenade for Winds in C-minor; and Richard Strauss – Le bourgeois gentilhomme.
Visit gatewaychamberorchestra.
com to learn more.
