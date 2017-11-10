Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents Masterworks Series concert on Monday

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra continues The Masterworks Series at 7:30 p.m. on Monday with Brilliant Colors, presented by The Williamson Herald.

The concert, at The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin, features Franz Schreker’s Chamber Symphony, Ottorino Respighi’s Trittico Botticelli ano and Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches, three beautiful and rarely heard works in which the composers employ color in the form of orchestral sound.

Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker has interesting writing for orchestral instruments including percussion, harp, celesta and a type of organ. The second piece is by Respighi, a name many people associate with a massive orchestra and his brilliant tone-poems about Rome (Pines, of Rome, Fountains of Rome), but he wrote a number of beautiful works for smaller orchestra including this colorful piece based on three famous paintings by Botticelli. The third piece is by Aaron Copland, an artist whose works have been championed by the Gateway Chamber Orchestra since their first season. The energetic Latin American sketches is rarely heard but is a wonderful piece by an iconic American composer.