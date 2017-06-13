Gateway Chamber Orchestra will perform in Masonic Hall

World renowned flautist William Bennett and The Gateway Chamber Orchestra will perform Saturday, June 17, at the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall, beginning with a pre-concert talk at 7:10 p.m.

The program will feature Bennett along with the wind section of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra in a program of “Wind Serenades.”

William Bennett was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for distinguished service to the music community, which is ranked one step below knighthood, along with many other awards.

The Wind Serenades selections make up a particularly proficient program for the GCO as works for winds were the focus of their first recorded release and would parlay Blanton Alspaugh to a Producer of the Year nomination at the Grammys.

A 12-piece orchestra will be performing with a pre-show reception and conversation with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra Music Director Gregory Wolynec.

The Franklin Masonic Hall, 115 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064, houses the oldest continuous Masonic Lodge in Tennessee, organized in 1809. Construction of the building was between 1823 and 1826.

Time: 7:30 p.m. (pre-concert talk at 7:10 p.m.)

Admission: $45 (Add code GCO30 for 30% off)

Selections featured in the program:

Felix Mendelssohn – Nocturno

Charles Gounod – Petite Symphonie (This work was written for the legendary Paul Taffanel, a celebrated Parisian flautist. Bennett will perform the part originally performed by Taffanel)

Antonin Dvorak – Czech Suite

Tickets can be purchased via The Franklin Theatre box office or click here to purchase tickets online.