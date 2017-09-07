“Genealogy in the Round” is theme of Sept. 16 program

The Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society will shift attendees among several speakers and topics at their bi-monthly meeting to help people expand their research and learn things that might help them get past dead ends.
The Genealogical Society will meet beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
An announcement from the society described their “Genalogy in the Round” program like this:
“We have designed a program to help you find answers to questions on four separate topics. This may help you break through a brick wall.”
All attendees will rotate every half hour to a different station, so nobody will miss out on a topic. Experienced presenters will give information aimed at pointing people in the right direction in their search for their ancestors.
The topics are:
- Computers in genealogy
- Reliable research records
- Beginning tips in genealogy
- DNA as a source
This is a unique format for the group.
There is no charge for the program.
For more information, visit the society web site at www.mtgs.org.