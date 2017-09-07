“Genealogy in the Round” is theme of Sept. 16 program

The Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society will shift attendees among several speakers and topics at their bi-monthly meeting to help people expand their research and learn things that might help them get past dead ends.

The Genealogical Society will meet beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

An announcement from the society described their “Genalogy in the Round” program like this: