Genealogy Society celebrates 30 years with award to Rick Warwick

Historian Rick Warwick will receive the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society Writers Award on May 20 as the group celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“Come and help us celebrate our 30th MTGS Anniversary,” the group said in announcing Warwick’s award. “This is our special day and we would like you to be a part of it.”

Warwick, the newly appointed Williamson County Historian, has a wealth of knowledge and experiences in local history and genealogy. He has written 18 publications on the Franklin and Williamson County areas ranging from community histories to local decorative arts, and Williamson County, during the “Great Unpleasantness” (Civil War) and Reconstruction.

Warwick is a native of East Tennessee, but has made his home in Williamson County since 1970. He taught at Hillsboro School for 24 years. His other interests are serving on the Boards of Tennessee Historical Society, Carter House, Carnton Plantation, the Heritage Foundation and is presently serving on the Board of African American Heritage Society in Franklin.

Warwick is the recipient of the Caroline J. Cross Award, an award that recognizes leadership, dedication, character,creativity, and community service.

At the meeting, Warwick will speak on “Notable Books on Williamson County, TN,” exploring the best sources for the history, biographies, and genealogical issues.

The bi-monthly meeting begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 (Just off I-65).

Refreshments will be served.