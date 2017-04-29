Geocache hunt on May 6 has a historical theme

BRENTWOOD HISTORIC COMMISSION

On Saturday, May 6, the City of Brentwood’s Historic Commission would like to invite you to a “Historical Scavenger Hunt.”

The board is launching “Cache in on Brentwood History,” at the Brentwood Library beginning at 9:30 a.m. with an “Intro to Geocaching” class taught by the Middle Tennessee Geocachers Club.

Saturday May 6th, 2017

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. – Intro to Geocaching class

10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Official Kickoff, Brentwood Library Room B

Never heard of geocaching? No problem.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunt using your smart phone or another GPS device. You use specific sets of GPS coordinates, along with sharp eyes to search for treasures, called “caches.” The treasures are trinkets contained in concealed boxes.

Participants take a treasure and then leave something behind.

It is like a modern-day scavenger hunt.

The Brentwood geocache program consists of ten different sites leading participants through the city and its past. The activity is free and a great way to enjoy the outdoors, while learning about the City of Brentwood and its history.

The series, designed to be family friendly, is also perfect for new and seasoned geocache enthusiasts.

The first 200 participants to complete all ten sites on the Brentwood cache will be eligible to receive a commemorative path tag coin.

In addition, be on the lookout for foxes!

Brentwood has a long history of foxhunting and some foxes have been seen hiding near some of the caches. Look for a calling card among the treasures in the cache boxes. If you are lucky enough to find one, turn in the card with your completed passport to get your very own geocache fox.